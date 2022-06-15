The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Advertise with us
In Pictures: June supermoon seen around the world
The June full moon is also known as the “strawberry moon”, a name given by Native American tribes to mark the ripening of wild strawberries for harvest.
A full moon known as the "Strawberry Moon" rises behind the Temple of Poseidon, in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, June 14, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The full moon rises as the June 2022 "Strawberry Supermoon" in Singapore on June 14, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
The full moon, also known as the “strawberry moon”, against the Singapore Flyer, June 14, 2022.
LIANHE ZAOBAO
"Strawberry Supermoon" seen through the windows of a bus travelling along Victoria Street in Singapore, June 14, 2022.
PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
A couple next to a dog is seen on a mountain watching as the Supermoon comes out from the Cruce de Arinaga, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, June 14, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The Super Moon called the 'Strawberry Supermoon' rises in the sky of the Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 14, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A full moon known as the "Strawberry Moon" rises behind the skyline of Frankfurt, Germany, June 14, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A full moon known as the "Strawberry Moon" rises behind the 17th century Santa Marija Tower on Comino island in the Maltese archipelago, Malta, June 14, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Strawberry Moon, rises behind a statue in Rome, Italy, June 14, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A full moon known as the "Strawberry Moon" rises behind the old town district, in Dresden, Germany, June 14, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A full moon, the "Strawberry supermoon", rises over a cross on the Church of St John the Baptist in Skopje on June 14, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
The last full moon of this spring, also known as 'the strawberry moon, is visible next to Da Pena Tower, in Xinzo de Limia, northern Spain, June 13, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The waxing gibbous moon rises in the countryside of the village of Tal Sallur in the rebel-held Afrin region of Syria's northern Aleppo province on June 13, 2022, a day ahead of the June "strawberry supermoon".
PHOTO: AFP
