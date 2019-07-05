In Pictures: July 5, 2019

A man walks on a slackline during the 7th edition of the European 'Marmotte Highline Project' festival; young Palestinians form a human pyramid at a summer camp organised by Islamic Jihad, in Gaza City; and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A dancer performs during the Dance World Cup in Braga, Portugal, on July 4, 2019.
Young Palestinians form a human pyramid during a military-style graduation ceremony at a summer camp organised by Islamic Jihad, in Gaza City, on July 4, 2019.
A fisherman sits atop a stilt in the sea as he waits for fish to bite in Koggala, Sri Lanka, on July 4, 2019.
A Pakistani farmer guides his bulls as he competes in a traditional bull race in Bilawal village in Chakri, some 65km from Islamabad, on July 4, 2019.
A man walks on a slackline during the 7th edition of the European 'Marmotte Highline Project' (MHP) festival in Lans-en-Vercors, near Grenoble, eastern France, on July 4, 2019.
A woman gets drenched by a huge wave outside her house along a seafront during high tide in Mumbai, India, on July 4, 2019.
Greylag geese feed off scraps on a beach at Lindoya island in Oslo, on July 3, 2019.
People walk along the shore at La Concha Beach, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, on July 4, 2019.
People participate in the annual public Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich, Switzerland, on July 3, 2019.
Hong Kong protester Alexandra Wong, known as Grandma Wong, waving a British flag at Victoria Park while waiting for the march to the city's central government offices in Admiralty on June 16, 2019.
