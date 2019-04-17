In Pictures: Japan's Nagoro village where life-sized dolls outnumber humans 10 to one
Deep in the mountains of western Japan, the tiny village of Nagoro appears busy, but there is not a living soul to be seen. The street is dotted with life-sized dolls that outnumber humans 10 to one, the product of a one-woman bid to counter the emptiness and loneliness felt in Nagoro which, like many Japanese villages, has been decimated by depopulation.
