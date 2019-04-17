In Pictures: Japan's Nagoro village where life-sized dolls outnumber humans 10 to one

Deep in the mountains of western Japan, the tiny village of Nagoro appears busy, but there is not a living soul to be seen. The street is dotted with life-sized dolls that outnumber humans 10 to one, the product of a one-woman bid to counter the emptiness and loneliness felt in Nagoro which, like many Japanese villages, has been decimated by depopulation.

Life-sized dolls sit in the tiny village of Nagoro in western Japan, on March 16, 2019.
Nagoro resident Tsukimi Ayano posing with life-sized dolls at an elementary school that closed seven years ago, as there was no one left to teach.
Madam Tsukimi Ayano, 69, sewing the head of a life-sized doll at her house in Nagoro.
The tiny village of Nagoro in western Japan in a photo taken on March 16, 2019.
A life-sized doll on display at a house beside a road in Nagoro.
Life-sized dolls depicting a farming couple.
Madam Tsukimi Ayano walking in front of an abandoned grocery shop decorated with life-sized dolls.
Madam Tsukimi Ayano (bottom right) inspects one of her dolls displayed at an elementary school that closed seven years ago.
Life-sized dolls depicting schoolchildren at the elementary school that was closed seven years ago, as there was no one left to teach.
Madam Tsukimi Ayano checking on her dolls displayed outside her workshop in Nagoro.
