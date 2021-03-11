In Pictures: Japan remembers victims of 2011 earthquake and tsunami

Members of the Tomioka town fire brigade conduct operations to search for clues on people missing since the 2011 disasters, on the shores near the Fukushima Daini Nuclear Power Plant in Tomioka, Fukushima prefectue on March 11, 2021, the 10th anniversary of the 9.0-magnitude earthquake which triggered a tsunami and nuclear disaster which killed over 18,000 people.

PHOTO: AFP