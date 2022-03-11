The Straits Times
In Pictures: Japan mourns victims of 2011 earthquake and tsunami
The disaster left over 18,000 people dead or missing and triggered a nuclear meltdown in Fukushima.
https://str.sg/weM6
People watch the sunrise as they pray for victims of the 2011 Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture, on March 11, 2022, the 11th anniversary of the disaster that left more than 18,000 people dead or missing.
PHOTO: JIJI PRESS VIA AFP
A couple prays on a beach in the Arahama district of Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2022, on the 11th anniversary of the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that devastated the country's northeast.
PHOTO: KYODO VIA REUTERS
A woman prays for her relatives, who were killed by the 2011 Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami, at a cemetery in Otsuchi, Iwate prefecture, on March 11, 2022.
PHOTO: JIJI PRESS VIA AFP
People take part in silent prayers in memory of earthquake and tsunami victims at Hibiya park in Tokyo on March 11, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A visitor offers flowers before a silent prayer in memory of earthquake and tsunami victims at Hibiya park in Tokyo on March 11, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A man performs at a memorial for the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami on the 11th anniversary of the events that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis, in Tokyo, Japan, March 11, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman performs at a memorial for the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami on the 11th anniversary of the events that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis, in Tokyo, Japan, March 11, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People take part in silent prayers in memory of earthquake and tsunami victims at Hibiya park in Tokyo on March 11, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A man prays in front of a memorial monument for the victims of the 2011 Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami, in Namie, Fukushima prefecture, on March 11, 2022.
PHOTO: JIJI PRESS VIA AFP
People offer silent prayers at the time of the 2011 Great East Japan earthquake in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture on March 11, 2022.
PHOTO: JIJI PRESS VIA AFP
A man prays in front of a memorial monument for the 2011 Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami, in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture on March 11, 2022.
PHOTO: JIJI PRESS VIA AFP
Players of Rakuten Golden Eagles and spectators pay their respects to the victims of the 2011 Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami, ahead of their Nippon Professional Baseball league match with SoftBank Hawks at the Miyagi Baseball Stadium in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture, on March 11, 2022.
PHOTO: JIJI PRESS VIA AFP
Police officers offer silent prayers to earthquake and tsunami victims in Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture, on March 10, 2022, one day before the 11th anniversary of the Great East Japan earthquake which triggered a tsunami and devastating nuclear meltdown.
PHOTO: JIJI PRESS VIA AFP
Police officers searching for the missing on the beach in Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, 10 March 2022, the eve of the 11th anniversary of the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami.
PHOTO: JIJI PRESS VIA EPA-EFE
A child looks at the bamboo lights set for victims of the 2011 Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, on March 10, 2022.
PHOTO: JIJI PRESS VIA AFP
A man walks through the lanterns lit up to commemorate the 2011 Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami in Iwanuma, Miyagi prefecture, on March 10, 2022, on the eve of 11th anniversary of the disaster that left more than 18,000 people dead or missing.
PHOTO: JIJI PRESS VIA AFP
JAPAN
TSUNAMIS
EARTHQUAKES
ANNIVERSARIES
Back to the top