In Pictures: Japan bids farewell to slain former PM Shinzo Abe
About 4,300 guests, including 700 from abroad, attended the state funeral.
Published
https://str.sg/wrnx
A general view shows the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
The widow of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, Akie Abe (C), carries his ashes as she arrives for the start of his state funeral at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Akie Abe, widow of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, bows in front of the altar during his state funeral at the Nippon Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan, September 27, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Color guards place the remains of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe during the state funeral at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan, September 27, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Attendants listen to the national anthem during the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Former Japanese prime ministers Junichiro Koizumi (front L), Yoshiro Mori (R) and Yasuo Fukuda (back L) leave after paying their respects at the altar during the state funeral for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (C-L) and his wife Ho Ching (C-R) arrive for the state funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan, September 27, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force personnel fire cannons at the Budokan grounds for the State Funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, on September 27, 2022, in Tokyo, Japan.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Protesters attend a rally against Japan's state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo, Japan September 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People leave flowers and pay their respects to former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe outside the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022, ahead of his state funeral later in the day.
PHOTO: JIJI PRESS VIA AFP
People carry floral tributes near Nippon Budokan Hall, which will host a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo, Japan September 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man cries after leaving a flower in memory of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe at the stands set up outside the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022, as people queue up to leave flowers ahead of his state funeral.
PHOTO: AFP
People queue up along a street near the Nippon Budokan to leave flowers and sign a condolence book ahead of the state funeral for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A long line forms along a street near the Nippon Budokan as people queue to leave flowers and sign a condolence book ahead of the state funeral for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
