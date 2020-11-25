In Pictures: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Christmas decorations from around the world.

Published
1 hour ago
A woman takes a picture of a window display at the Printemps department store where lights are switched on for the Christmas season in Paris, France, on Nov 17, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS
Santa Claus in a life size snow ball made of plastic as a safety measure against coronavirus in Aalborg zoo, Nov 13, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Shoppers taking photos of the Christmas tree outside Paragon on Nov 14, 2020. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GIN TAY
A shopper striking a pose beside the Christmas decorations outside Orchard Central on Nov14, 2020. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GIN TAY
People look at the Christmas window of the Macy's Herald Square store in New York City, New York, U.S., Nov 20, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Shoppers pass Christmas lights in London, Britain, Nov 23, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A nutcracker made of Christmas lights in Berlin, Germany, Nov 23, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A picture shows a general view of the Champs-Elysees Avenue and the Arc de Triomphe after the inauguration of the Christmas season lights on Nov 22, 2020, in Paris. PHOTO: AFP
A shopper walks by the Christmas decorations at The Grove outdoor shopping center on Nov 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. PHOTO: AFP
A woman poses next to a Christmas decoration in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, on Nov23, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS
People look around goods for Christmas decoration at Namdaemun Market in Seoul, South Korea, Nov 20, 2020. PHOTO: YONHAP VIA EPA-EFE
Handmade chocolate Santa Clauses with face masks are seen at pastry shop "Condit" in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov 23, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS