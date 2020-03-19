In Pictures: Italy records a high of 475 new coronavirus deaths in a day
Italy on Wednesday (March 18) reported 475 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the highest one-day official toll of any nation since the first case was detected in China late last year. Total deaths in the country have reached 2,978.
