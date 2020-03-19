In Pictures: Italy records a high of 475 new coronavirus deaths in a day

Italy on Wednesday (March 18) reported 475 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the highest one-day official toll of any nation since the first case was detected in China late last year. Total deaths in the country have reached 2,978.

A worker is seen disinfecting the area around the Leaning Tower of Pisa, which is nearly devoid of people, on March 17, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People stay at home in a suburb in Rome, during a second week under effective lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, on March 18, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A worker disinfects a street at Quartieri Spagnoli in Naples on March 18, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An Italian soldier stands guard at Rome's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on March 18, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Italian police perform checks at the Dome's square in Milan on March 18, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A bicycle lane is blocked off in Rome on March 18, 2020. Italy is entering a second week under effective lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A health worker wearing protective gear performs a swab test on a motorist seated in his car in Bologna on March 18, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Italian police perform checks in Milan's subway on March 18, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A medical worker protective gear tends to a patient inside the new coronavirus intensive care unit of the Brescia Poliambulanza hospital in Lombardy, Italy, on March 17, 2020. Total deaths in Italy have reached 2,978, more than half of all the cases recorded outside China, while the number of infections stood at 35,713.PHOTO: AFP
Italian emergency services personnel disinfect an ambulance in Milan on March 18, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Italian emergency services personnel prepare to recover a patient in Milan on March 18, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Paramedics transport a patient with the coronavirus at a hospital in Rome on March 17, 2020. Rome's Lazio region has a toll of 32 deaths and 724 infections.PHOTO: NYTIMES
A hospital room is filled with patients at the emergency department of the Spedali Civili in Brescia, Italy, on March 16, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An undertaker wearing a face mask and overalls unloads a coffin out of a hearse on March 16, 2020 at a cemetery in Lombardy, Italy. The nation of 60 million has now recorded 34.2 per cent of all the deaths officially attributed to Covid-19 across the world.PHOTO: AFP
A man crosses an otherwise empty street in Milan on March 18, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
