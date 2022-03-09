In Pictures: International Women's Day

The annual event is celebrated globally to highlight women's rights.

Updated
Published
5 min ago
Women embrace at the start of the International Women's Day protest in downtown Madrid, Spain, March 8, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Women take part in a protest to mark International Women's Day in Madrid, Spain, March 8, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People attend an International Women's Day rally to keep abortion legal in New York City, U.S., March 8, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A protestor takes part during a march on International Women's Day, in Asuncion, Paraguay, March 8, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A staff member (L) applies coloured powder to a rangoli (traditional floor decoration) reading 'happy women's day' outside a restaurant in New Delhi, India, on March 8, 2022, on the occasion of International Women's Day. PHOTO: AFP
Indian women perform yoga inside a local train on the occasion of International Women's Day in Mumbai, India, March 8, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Indonesian activists pull a puppet depicting the 'oligarchy monster' during a rally held to commemorate International Women's Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 8, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Women's rights advocates (C) sing hymns while going around a market to mark International Women's Day at a market in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 8, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman participates in a rally during International Women's Day celebrations in Bogota, Colombia March 8, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Demonstrators scuffle with riot police as they march to Taksim Square to mark International Women's Day in Istanbul, Turkey, March 8, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A young girl looks on near an installation of women's red shoes displayed on a staircase, as a symbol to denounce violence against women, on International Woman’s Day, in Tirana, Albania, March 8, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Activists participate in the mobilization to commemorate International Women's Day, in Guadalajara, Mexico, March 8, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Nicaraguan Raiza Hope holds up a framed photo of her late daughter Gabriela Reyes, who was killed last year in Nicaragua, during a protest to mark International Women's Day in San Jose, Costa Rica, March 8, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Sisters attend a march on International Women's Day, in Montevideo, Uruguay, March 8, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A person wearing a hat with a ribbon in the colours of the Ukrainian flag attends a demonstration to mark International Women's Day and protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in front of the Russian Embassy in Berlin, Germany, March 8, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Girls warm up during the first day of a two-week workshop on self-defense organised by the city police on the occasion of International Woman’s Day in Kolkata, India, March 8, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Musicians and dancers perform during a ceremony celebrating International Women's Day at al-Wasl Dome in Expo 2020 Dubai in the Gulf emirate, March 8, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

