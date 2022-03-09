In Pictures: International Women's Day

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Lianhe Wanbao
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: International Women's Day
The annual event is celebrated globally to highlight women's rights.
Updated
Published
5 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/weiW
Women embrace at the start of the International Women's Day protest in downtown Madrid, Spain, March 8, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Women take part in a protest to mark International Women's Day in Madrid, Spain, March 8, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People attend an International Women's Day rally to keep abortion legal in New York City, U.S., March 8, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A protestor takes part during a march on International Women's Day, in Asuncion, Paraguay, March 8, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A staff member (L) applies coloured powder to a rangoli (traditional floor decoration) reading 'happy women's day' outside a restaurant in New Delhi, India, on March 8, 2022, on the occasion of International Women's Day.
PHOTO: AFP
Indian women perform yoga inside a local train on the occasion of International Women's Day in Mumbai, India, March 8, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Indonesian activists pull a puppet depicting the 'oligarchy monster' during a rally held to commemorate International Women's Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 8, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Women's rights advocates (C) sing hymns while going around a market to mark International Women's Day at a market in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 8, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman participates in a rally during International Women's Day celebrations in Bogota, Colombia March 8, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Demonstrators scuffle with riot police as they march to Taksim Square to mark International Women's Day in Istanbul, Turkey, March 8, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A young girl looks on near an installation of women's red shoes displayed on a staircase, as a symbol to denounce violence against women, on International Woman’s Day, in Tirana, Albania, March 8, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Activists participate in the mobilization to commemorate International Women's Day, in Guadalajara, Mexico, March 8, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Nicaraguan Raiza Hope holds up a framed photo of her late daughter Gabriela Reyes, who was killed last year in Nicaragua, during a protest to mark International Women's Day in San Jose, Costa Rica, March 8, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Sisters attend a march on International Women's Day, in Montevideo, Uruguay, March 8, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A person wearing a hat with a ribbon in the colours of the Ukrainian flag attends a demonstration to mark International Women's Day and protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in front of the Russian Embassy in Berlin, Germany, March 8, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Girls warm up during the first day of a two-week workshop on self-defense organised by the city police on the occasion of International Woman’s Day in Kolkata, India, March 8, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Musicians and dancers perform during a ceremony celebrating International Women's Day at al-Wasl Dome in Expo 2020 Dubai in the Gulf emirate, March 8, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel here
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY
WOMEN'S RIGHTS
WOMEN'S DAY
Back to the top