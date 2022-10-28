The Straits Times
In Pictures: International art exhibition ‘Forever is Now’, takes place in front of Giza pyramids
Organised by Art D’Egypte, the large-scale sculptures and installations show features 12 international contemporary artists in the exhibition surrounding the Giza Plateau.
https://str.sg/wjom
Visitors walk past the "Orb: Under the same Sun" installation by Madrid-based international artist SpY at the Giza pyramids necropolis during the second edition of the Art D’Égypte exhibition "Forever is Now" on October 27, 2022.
AFP
This picture taken on October 27, 2022 shows a view of the installation "Dreams in Giza" by Cameroonian artist Pascale Marthine Tayou at the Giza pyramids necropolis during the second edition of the Art D’Égypte exhibition "Forever is Now".
AFP
TOPSHOT - French photographer and street artist JR poses before his artwork "Inside Out Giza", at the Giza pyramids necropolis during the second edition of the Art D’Égypte exhibition "Forever is Now" on October 27, 2022.
AFP
TOPSHOT - This picture taken on October 27, 2022 shows a view of the sculpture "Spirit of Hathor" by British-American sculptor, collector, art advisor, educator, and author Natalie Clark at the Giza pyramids necropolis during the second edition of the Art D’Égypte exhibition "Forever is Now". (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION
AFP
The sculpture 'Under the Same Sun' by the artist SpY is installed at the international art exhibition 'Forever is Now', that was organised by Art DÕEgypte and takes place in front of Giza pyramids, featuring installations by 12 international contemporary artists, in Giza, Egypt October 27, 2022.
REUTERS
A view of an installation dubbed “Secrets of Time", by Tunisian artist El Seed, at the Giza pyramids necropolis during the second edition of the Art D’Égypte exhibition "Forever is Now" on October 27, 2022.
AFP
The sculpture 'The Unfinished Obelisk' by Zeinab Al Hashemi is installed at the international art exhibition 'Forever is Now', that was organised by Art D’Egypte and takes place in front of Giza pyramids, featuring installations by 12 international contemporary artists, in Giza, Egypt October 27, 2022.
REUTERS
A view of an installation dubbed “A Pyramid in Another Vocabulary”, Egyptian artist Ahmed Karaly, at the Giza pyramids necropolis during the second edition of the Art D’Égypte exhibition "Forever is Now" on October 27, 2022.
AFP
The sculpture 'Pantheons of Deities' by Egyptian artist Therese Antoine Louis is installed at the international art exhibition 'Forever is Now', that was organised by Art D’Egypte and takes place in front of Giza pyramids, featuring installations by 12 international contemporary artists, in Giza, Egypt October 27, 2022.
REUTERS
This picture taken on October 27, 2022 shows a view of the sculpture "Vital Sands" by Syrian-born Swedish artist Jwan Yosef at the Giza pyramids necropolis during the second edition of the Art D’Égypte exhibition "Forever is Now".
AFP
