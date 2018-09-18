In Pictures: Inter-Korea summit at Pyongyang

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday (Sept 18) began a three-day summit in Pyongyang aimed at rekindling stalled nuclear diplomacy. A warm welcome ceremony at the Pyongyang International Airport was followed by a parade in Mr Kim's limousine through Ryomyong Street.

North Korean people wait for public transport in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sept 18, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
North Korean people eat ice cream in front of a kiosk in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sept 18, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Spectators wave as they watch a convoy of vehicles carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in make its way through Pyongyang, on Sept 18, 2018.PHOTO: AFP/PYEONGYANG PRESS CORPS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (right) poses with South Korean President Moon Jae-in before their summit, at the Workers' Party of Korea headquarters in Pyongyang, on Sept 18, 2018.PHOTO: AFP/PYEONGYANG PRESS CORPS
South Korean president Moon Jae-in (right) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un prior to their meeting at the Labor Party Office in Pyongyang, on Sept 18, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A convoy transporting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in commutes through Pyongyang, on Sept 18, 2018.PHOTO: AFP/PYEONGYANG PRESS CORPS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (right) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in wave to Pyongyang citizens from an open-topped vehicle as they drive through Pyongyang, on Sept 18, 2018.PHOTO: AFP/PYEONGYANG PRESS CORPS
North Korean people greet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a car parade in Pyongyang, on Sept 18, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
North Korean women stand at the entrance to a building in Pyongyang, on Sept 18, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A convoy of vehicles transporting South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen during a car parade in Pyongyang, on Sept 18, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
A convoy of vehicles transporting South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen during a car parade in Pyongyang, on Sept 18, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Television screens broadcast images of South Korea's president Moon Jae-in walking with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after arriving in Pyongyang, at an inter-Korean summit press centre in Seoul, on Sept 18, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
South Korean President Moon Jae-in (in a car) waves after a welcoming ceremony at Pyongyang airport, on Sept 18, 2018.PHOTO: AFP/PYEONGYANG PRESS CORPS
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang, on Sept 18, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
North Korean people greet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a car parade in Pyongyang, on Sept 18, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
