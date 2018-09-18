In Pictures: Inter-Korea summit at Pyongyang

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday (Sept 18) began a three-day summit in Pyongyang aimed at rekindling stalled nuclear diplomacy. A warm welcome ceremony at the Pyongyang International Airport was followed by a parade in Mr Kim's limousine through Ryomyong Street.
