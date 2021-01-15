In Pictures: Indonesia's Sulawesi island rocked by strong earthquake

The 6.2 magnitude quake killed at least 26 people and severely damaged buildings.

Published
38 min ago
People look at the damaged province's office of governor of West Sulawesi following an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi province, Indonesia, Jan 15, 2021 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
A handout picture made available by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescuers searching for victims under the rubble of a collapsed building following a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Jan 15, 2021. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA EPA-EFE
Rescuers search for survivors at a collapsed building in Mamuju city on Jan 15, 2021, after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island. PHOTO: AFP
This handout photo taken and released on January 15, 2021 by Indonesia's National Disaster Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescuers looking for survivors trapped in a collapsed building in Mamuju, after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Sulawesi island. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
Rescuers remove rubble as they search for survivors at the Mitra Manakarra hospital in Mamuju city on Jan 15, 2021, where as many as 20 patients and staff are trapped beneath the rubble after the hospital was flattened when a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island. PHOTO: AFP
A man walks by a damaged hospital in Mamuju city on Jan 15, 2021, after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island. PHOTO: AFP
Residents crowd a road as they attempt to leave Mamuju on Jan 15, 2021, after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island.PHOTO: AFP
A damaged car and buildings are seen following an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi province, Indonesia, Jan 15, 2021 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
People look at the damaged governor of West Sulawesi province's office following an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi province, Indonesia, Jan 15, 2021 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Rescuers search for survivors at a collapsed building in Mamuju city on Jan 15, 2021, after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island. PHOTO: AFP
Rescuers search for survivors at a collapsed building in Mamuju city on Jan 15, 2021, after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island. PHOTO: AFP