In Pictures: Indonesia plane crashes into the sea

Recovery operations underway as divers search the waters for the 62 people aboard the B-737 plane.

Published
32 min ago
Indonesian Navy divers hold wreckage from Sriwijaya Air flight SJY182 during a search and rescue operation at sea near Lancang island on Jan 10, 2021, after the Boeing 737-500 crashed shortly after taking off from Jakarta airport on January 9. PHOTO: AFP
Navy divers retrieve wreckage from the ill-fated Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 passenger aircraft during recovery operations near Lancang Island on Jan 10, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Indonesian rescuers and Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) police officers label a child t-shirt found near the suspected crash site of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 in the waters off Jakarta, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan 10, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An Indonesian Air Force personnel looks through the window of a CN-295 aircraft during an aerial search for the Sriwijaya Air SJ-182, which crashed to the sea, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan 10, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Rescue workers carry recovered debris at the port in Jakarta on Jan 10, 2021, during the search operation for Sriwijaya Air flight SJY182. PHOTO: AFP
A family member of a passenger of Sriwijaya Air's flight SJ182, which crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast, reacts, in Denpasar, Bali Province, Indonesia, Jan 10, 2021, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Women pray for passengers of Sriwijaya Air's flight SJ182, which crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast, in Solo, Central Java Province, Indonesia, Jan 10, 2021, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Health workers spray disinfectant over body bags containing human remains recovered from the crash site of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 at the port in Jakarta on Jan 10, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
National Transportation Safety Commission (KNKT) officers inspect the debris of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, which crashed to the sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan 10, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Soldiers and policemen carry debris of the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, found in the water off Jakarta, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan 10, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Family members of Sriwijaya Air SJ 182 passengers using mobile phones take pictures of their relatives' names from notes attached on the window of an office as they wait news on their loved ones, at Pontianak Supadio International Airport, in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, Indonesia on Jan 9, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Relatives of Sriwijaya Air plane passengers arrive at the crisis center in Soekarno-Hatta International Airport following the report that Sriwijaya Air plane flight SJ182 lost contact shortly after taking off, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan 9 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE