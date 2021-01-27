In Pictures: India's Republic Day parade

This year's event, which showcased India's weaponry and culture, had fewer attendees due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Military tanks along Rajpath during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Jan 26, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
India's Military Marching Contingent marches during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Jan 26, 2021. The Republic Day of India marks the adoption of the constitution of India and the transition of the country to a Republic on Jan 26, 1950. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Soldiers march along Rajpath during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Jan 26, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Indian Army soldiers march through the ceremonial Rajpath during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, on Jan 26, 2021. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers on camelback march along Rajpath during the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on Jan 26, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Air Force officers stand on a float during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Jan 26, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Indian Army soldiers march through the ceremonial Rajpath during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, on Jan 26, 2021. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Indian Air Force's fighter jets fly past during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Jan 26, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, center, attends the the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, on Jan 26, 2021. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Students perform on Rajpath during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Jan 26, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Performers dance next to a float representing Ladakh region on Rajpath during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Jan 26, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Performers dance next to a float representing Gujarat on Rajpath during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Jan 26, 2021.PHOTO: AFP