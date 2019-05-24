In Pictures: India's Narendra Modi wins second term as Prime Minister in landslide victory

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to return to power for a second term, with his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party stunning the opposition in the election. The victory appears to be a historic landslide in the country's general elections as votes were counted in the biggest democratic exercise in the world.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he is presented with a garland by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders after the election results in New Delhi, India, on May 23, 2019.
Supporters celebrate during an event at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in New Delhi, on May 23, 2019.
Bharatiya Janata Party supporters hold placards that read in Hindi "one more time Modi government" as they celebrate after the BJP's potential win in New Delhi, on May 23, 2019.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party Amit Shah gesture as they celebrate the victory in India's general elections at the BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, on May 23, 2019.
Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party celebrate in New Delhi as the vote count increases, on May 23, 2019.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters celebrate the BJP's potential win as votes are counted for the Lok Sabha election in Mumbai, on May 23, 2019.
Bharatiya Janata Party supporters celebrate BJP's potential win as votes are counted for the Lok Sabha election in Bangalore, on May 23, 2019.
A BJP supporter has a sticker applied on the hand as others celebrate after learning the initial election results in New Delhi, on May 23, 2019.
BJP president Amit Shah arrives at the party headquarters after learning the initial election results, in New Delhi, on May 23, 2019.
Indian supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party set off coloured smoke crackers as they celebrate the results of India's general election in Siliguri, on May 23, 2019.
A supporter wears a waistcoat featuring images of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office in Mumbai, on May 23, 2019.
Indian women watch the Lok Sabha election results on a television screen in a slum area in Amritsar, on May 23, 2019.
