In Pictures: India's Narendra Modi wins second term as Prime Minister in landslide victory
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to return to power for a second term, with his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party stunning the opposition in the election. The victory appears to be a historic landslide in the country's general elections as votes were counted in the biggest democratic exercise in the world.
