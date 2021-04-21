In Pictures: India hits new record of over 2000 Covid-19 deaths in a day.

Oxygen supplies at hospitals in New Delhi are also dangerously low as the country battles a second wave of infections.

Published
35 min ago
Patients wearing oxygen face masks are shifted to a hospital, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease in Ahmedabad, India, April 21, 2021.
Patients wearing oxygen face masks are shifted to a hospital, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease in Ahmedabad, India, April 21, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Relatives wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) mourn a man, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), next to his funeral pyre at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 21, 2021.
Relatives wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) mourn a man, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), next to his funeral pyre at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 21, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
People walk past notices announcing that the Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is out of stock at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on April 20, 2021 amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases.
People walk past notices announcing that the Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is out of stock at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on April 20, 2021 amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases. PHOTO: AFP
People refill medical oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 coronavirus patients at an oxygen refilling station in Allahabad on April 20, 2021.
People refill medical oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 coronavirus patients at an oxygen refilling station in Allahabad on April 20, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Policemen guard a roadblock in New Delhi on April 20, 2021, as India locked down its capital for a week beginning April 19 seeking to control a raging coronavirus outbreak.
Policemen guard a roadblock in New Delhi on April 20, 2021, as India locked down its capital for a week beginning April 19 seeking to control a raging coronavirus outbreak. PHOTO: AFP
A migrant worker passes his son through a bus window as they return to their village, after Delhi government ordered a six-day lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 20, 2021.
A migrant worker passes his son through a bus window as they return to their village, after Delhi government ordered a six-day lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 20, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
People crowd at a bus station to reach their native places hours before a week-long lockdown ordered by the Delhi government comes to effect in New Delhi on April 19, 2021.
People crowd at a bus station to reach their native places hours before a week-long lockdown ordered by the Delhi government comes to effect in New Delhi on April 19, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A family sits in a truck at a bus station in New Delhi on April 19, 2021, to leave for their native places as India battles a record-breaking spike in Covid-19 coronavirus infections that has forced the capital into a week-long lockdown.
A family sits in a truck at a bus station in New Delhi on April 19, 2021, to leave for their native places as India battles a record-breaking spike in Covid-19 coronavirus infections that has forced the capital into a week-long lockdown. PHOTO: AFP
Migrant workers arrive at a bus station to board buses to return to their villages after Delhi government ordered a six-day lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 19, 2021.
Migrant workers arrive at a bus station to board buses to return to their villages after Delhi government ordered a six-day lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 19, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
People arrive at a bus station in New Delhi on April 19, 2021, to leave for their native places as India battles a record-breaking spike in Covid-19 coronavirus infections that has forced the capital into a week-long lockdown.
People arrive at a bus station in New Delhi on April 19, 2021, to leave for their native places as India battles a record-breaking spike in Covid-19 coronavirus infections that has forced the capital into a week-long lockdown. PHOTO: AFP
Missionaries of Charity nuns and locals wait for a Covid-19 test at a center in Kolkata, Eastern India, April 19, 2021.
Missionaries of Charity nuns and locals wait for a Covid-19 test at a center in Kolkata, Eastern India, April 19, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man sits besides shops with the shutters closed as a lockdown is in effect wherein only those catering to essential services were allowed to commute as directed by the Delhi state government to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus infections
A man sits besides shops with the shutters closed as a lockdown is in effect wherein only those catering to essential services were allowed to commute as directed by the Delhi state government to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus infections in New Delhi on April 17, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease get treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India, April 15, 2021.
Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease get treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India, April 15, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease get treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India, April 15, 2021.
Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease get treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India, April 15, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS