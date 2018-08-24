In Pictures: Hurricane Lane reaches Hawaii

Hurricane Lane drenched Hawaii ahead of its arrival in the island state, prompting US President Donald Trump to declare a state of emergency as landslides and flash flooding left roads blocked. It was classified as a powerful Category 4 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, packing sustained winds of 209kmh. The latest predictions showed the eye of the storm carving just west of the islands on Friday (Aug 24) before turning back out to sea, but forecasters warned that the island could still expect to be hit hard by the erratic hurricane.

Visitors take photos of the waves crashing upon the seawall along Alii Drive in Kailua Kona Hawaii, on Aug 23, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Hilo resident Charleyn (right) looking at floodwaters from Hurricane Lane rainfall on the Big Island in Hilo, Hawaii, on Aug 23, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
People entering a Red Cross shelter at McKinley High School ahead of the arrival of hurricane Lane in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Aug 23, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
Honolulu police officer Chad Asuncion monitors the water conditions and warns surfers about the conditions as Hurricane Lane approaches Honolulu, on Aug 23, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Honolulu police officer Chad Asuncion warns bodysurfer Kaimana Gomes about the water conditions as Hurricane Lane approaches Honolulu, on Aug 23, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Hawaii state workers clean debris and open up streams around Honolulu, on Aug 23, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
A man takes photos of floodwaters from Hurricane Lane rainfall on the Big Island, on Aug 23, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
Rain lashed Hawaii’s Big Island as the storm barreled through the Pacific Ocean as a Category 4 storm. PHOTO: NASA
Workers from the Kona Seaside Hotel board the windows of HYPR Nalu Hawai‘i, in preparation for the approaching Hurricane Lane, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, on Aug 22, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Employees of Paradise Helicopters remove the blades from their aircraft before the potential damaging winds begin arriving in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, on Aug 22, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
