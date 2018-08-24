In Pictures: Hurricane Lane reaches Hawaii

Hurricane Lane drenched Hawaii ahead of its arrival in the island state, prompting US President Donald Trump to declare a state of emergency as landslides and flash flooding left roads blocked. It was classified as a powerful Category 4 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, packing sustained winds of 209kmh. The latest predictions showed the eye of the storm carving just west of the islands on Friday (Aug 24) before turning back out to sea, but forecasters warned that the island could still expect to be hit hard by the erratic hurricane.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.