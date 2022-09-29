In Pictures: Hurricane Ian batters Florida

The Category 4 hurricane is one of the most powerful US storms in recent years.

Updated
Published
4 min ago
A man walks among fallen palm leaves and debris in a street downtown as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida, in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S., September 28, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A flooded street is seen downtown as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida, in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S. September 28, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
An overturned flower pot is seen along a flooded street as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida, in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S. September 28, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A stop sign is seen immersed in flood waters as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida, in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S. September 28, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A fallen traffic light is seen in a street as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida, in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S. September 28, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A car is stranded at the median blockade of a street as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida, in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S. September 28, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Guests sit inside a hotel during a power outage as Hurricane Ian approaches in Fort Myers, Florida, US, September 28, 2022. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Hurricane Ian approaches Fort Myers, Florida, US, September. 28, 2022. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Jacob Woods, a meteorology student at the Mississippi State University, measures wind gusts as Hurricane Ian approaches on September 28, 2022, in Sarasota, Florida. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Motorists travel across the John Ringling Causeway as Hurricane Ian churns to the south on September 28, 2022, in Sarasota, Florida. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Bunting is torn from an awning by the wind from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022, in Sarasota, Florida. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Brent Shaynore runs to a sheltered spot through the wind and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022, in Sarasota, Florida. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Storm debris litters a street in the wake of Hurricane Ian September 28, 2022, in Sarasota, Florida. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A downed tree lies next to the road after being toppled by the winds and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Florida. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Wind and rain pick up in the Ybor City neighborhood ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall on September 28, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. PHOTO: AFP
People venture into Tampa Bay, where the water has drained as Hurricane Ian approaches, in Tampa, Florida, September 28, 2022. PHOTO: NYTIMES

