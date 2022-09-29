In Pictures: Hurricane Ian batters Florida

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Hurricane Ian batters Florida
The Category 4 hurricane is one of the most powerful US storms in recent years.
Updated
Published
4 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wrLE
A man walks among fallen palm leaves and debris in a street downtown as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida, in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S., September 28, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A flooded street is seen downtown as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida, in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S. September 28, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An overturned flower pot is seen along a flooded street as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida, in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S. September 28, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A stop sign is seen immersed in flood waters as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida, in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S. September 28, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A fallen traffic light is seen in a street as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida, in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S. September 28, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A car is stranded at the median blockade of a street as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida, in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S. September 28, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Guests sit inside a hotel during a power outage as Hurricane Ian approaches in Fort Myers, Florida, US, September 28, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Hurricane Ian approaches Fort Myers, Florida, US, September. 28, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Jacob Woods, a meteorology student at the Mississippi State University, measures wind gusts as Hurricane Ian approaches on September 28, 2022, in Sarasota, Florida.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Motorists travel across the John Ringling Causeway as Hurricane Ian churns to the south on September 28, 2022, in Sarasota, Florida.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Bunting is torn from an awning by the wind from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022, in Sarasota, Florida.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Brent Shaynore runs to a sheltered spot through the wind and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022, in Sarasota, Florida.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Storm debris litters a street in the wake of Hurricane Ian September 28, 2022, in Sarasota, Florida.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A downed tree lies next to the road after being toppled by the winds and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Florida.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Wind and rain pick up in the Ybor City neighborhood ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall on September 28, 2022, in Tampa, Florida.
PHOTO: AFP
People venture into Tampa Bay, where the water has drained as Hurricane Ian approaches, in Tampa, Florida, September 28, 2022.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
HURRICANE
EXTREME WEATHER
TYPHOONS/HURRICANES
US NEWS
Back to the top