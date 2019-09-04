In Pictures: Hurricane Dorian leaves a trail of destruction after battering Bahamas
Hurricane Dorian unleashed massive flooding across the Bahamas on Monday (Sept 2), pummelling the islands with so much wind and water that authorities urged people to find floatation devices and grab hammers to break out of their attics if necessary.
