In Pictures: Hurricane Dorian leaves a trail of destruction after battering Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian unleashed massive flooding across the Bahamas on Monday (Sept 2), pummelling the islands with so much wind and water that authorities urged people to find floatation devices and grab hammers to break out of their attics if necessary.

A volunteer looks for the owner of a dog he rescued from the rising waters of Hurricane Dorian on a flooded road near the Causarina bridge in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, on Sept 3, 2019.PHOTO: AP
Volunteers walk under wind and rain from Hurricane Dorian on a flooded road as they work to rescue families near the Causarina bridge in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, on Sept 3, 2019.PHOTO: AP
Volunteers depart on a motor-boat to rescue people trapped by the rising waters of Hurricane Dorian near the Causarina bridge in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, on Sept 3, 2019.PHOTO: AP
US Coast Guard personnel wheel an evacuee on a stretcher, rescued from Abaco Island after Hurricane Dorian, in Nassau, Bahamas, on Sept 3, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman trapped by flood waters during Hurricane Dorian is transported out of the area by volunteers on a jet ski near the Causarina bridge in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, on Sept 3, 2019.PHOTO: AP
A family is escorted to a safe zone as Hurricane Dorian continues to rain in Freeport, Bahamas, on Sept 3, 2019.PHOTO: AP
Matthew Aylen wades through waist deep water as he is rescued from his flooded home during Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Bahamas, on Sept 3, 2019.PHOTO: AP
Julia Aylen wades through waist deep water carrying her pet dog as she is rescued from her flooded home during Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Bahamas, on Sept 3, 2019.PHOTO: AP
Rain brought on by Hurricane Dorian continues to pour in Freeport, Bahamas, on Sept 3, 2019.PHOTO: AP
Cars sit submerged in water from Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Bahamas, on Sept 3, 2019.PHOTO: AP
A photo provided by Nasa shows the eye of Hurricane Dorian over the Bahamas, on Sept 2, 2019.PHOTO: NYTIMES
An aerial photo shows the aftermath of the Hurricane Dorian damage over an unspecified location in the Bahamas, on Sept 2, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial photo shows flooding over an unspecified location in the Bahamas aftermath of the Hurricane Dorian, on Sept 2, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
