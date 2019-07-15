In Pictures: Hurricane Barry hit Louisiana over the weekend, bringing heavy rains and floods
Giant storm Barry strengthened into a hurricane on Saturday (July 13), dumping rain and unleashing strong winds on the Louisiana coast as most New Orleans residents huddled at home, or in bars, bracing themselves for the threat of severe flooding.
