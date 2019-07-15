In Pictures: Hurricane Barry hit Louisiana over the weekend, bringing heavy rains and floods

Giant storm Barry strengthened into a hurricane on Saturday (July 13), dumping rain and unleashing strong winds on the Louisiana coast as most New Orleans residents huddled at home, or in bars, bracing themselves for the threat of severe flooding.

Residents assess flood water damage at a home after a levee breach in Myrtle Grove, Louisiana, US, on July 14, 2019.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
People float down Lakeshore Drive in Mandeville, Louisiana, after the area flooded in the wake of Hurricane Barry on July 13, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
People sit on a park bench along Lakeshore Drive on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain after the area flooded in the wake of Hurricane Barry on July 13, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A man jumps a wave as it breaks against a floodwall in a park along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain in Mandeville, Louisiana on July 13, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
People canoe down Lakeshore Drive along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain, on July 13, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A resident holds a baby alligator carried into a yard through flooding in the Lewisburg neighborhood near Lake Pontchartrain, on July 13, 2019.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A port floods as Tropical Storm Barry makes landfall in Intracoastal City, Louisiana, on July 13, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A destroyed car port at a residence in Morgan City, Louisiana, on July 13, 2019.PHOTO: NYTIMES
People wade through a flooded street after Hurricane Barry in Mandeville, Louisiana, on July 13, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Logan Courvlle pushes his bike through a flooded street in Mandeville, Louisiana, on July 13, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A palm tree blows in the wind in Morgan City as Hurricane Barry approaches the Louisiana coast, on July 13, 2019.PHOTO: NYTIMES
A sign reading “God Please Lower The Waters” is seen on a floodgate in Morgan City, Louisiana, on July 13, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
