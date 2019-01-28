In Pictures: Hundreds go through obstacles including water, fire to emerge the 'Tough Guy' at England event
Hundreds of competitors put their limits to the test in the Tough Guy endurance event near Wolverhampton, central England, on Sunday (Jan 27). The event challenges participants to run a gruelling course while negotiating up to 300 obstacles including water, fire, and tunnels.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.