In Pictures: Hundreds go through obstacles including water, fire to emerge the 'Tough Guy' at England event

Hundreds of competitors put their limits to the test in the Tough Guy endurance event near Wolverhampton, central England, on Sunday (Jan 27). The event challenges participants to run a gruelling course while negotiating up to 300 obstacles including water, fire, and tunnels.

A competitor wears his finisher's medal after taking part in the Tough Guy endurance event near Wolverhampton, central England, on Jan 27, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Competitors run through a fire obstacle during the Tough Guy endurance event near Wolverhampton, central England, on Jan 27, 2019.PHOTO: DPA
Competitors set off at the start of the Tough Guy endurance event near Wolverhampton, central England, on Jan 27, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A competitor runs through muddy water as he takes part in the Tough Guy endurance event near Wolverhampton, central England, on Jan 27, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Competitors take part in the Tough Guy endurance event near Wolverhampton, central England, on Jan 27, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Competitors take part in the Tough Guy endurance event near Wolverhampton, central England, on Jan 27, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A competitor emerges from a drainage pipe as part of the Tough Guy endurance event near Wolverhampton, central England, on Jan 27, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Competitors crawl under barbed wire as they take part in the Tough Guy endurance event near Wolverhampton, central England, on Jan 27, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A competitor crawls under barbed wire during the Tough Guy endurance event near Wolverhampton, central England, on Jan 27, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A competitor emerges from muddy water as he negotiates an obstacle in the Tough Guy endurance event near Wolverhampton, central England, on Jan 27, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A competitor falls in a muddy pool during the Tough Guy endurance event near Wolverhampton, central England, on Jan 27, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Competitors negotiate a cargo net as they take part in the Tough Guy endurance event near Wolverhampton, central England, on Jan 27, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
