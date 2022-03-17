In Pictures: Humanitarian train brings aid to Ukraine

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Lianhe Wanbao
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Humanitarian train brings aid to Ukraine
Although aid was safely delivered, efforts by volunteers to evacuate more refugees ended in failure amid the chaos of the war.
Updated
Published
8 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/weCN
Volunteers rest inside a carriage carrying medical supplies meant for a hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, inside the train in Poland, March 3, 2022. The group of volunteers Railways Helps, is a Czech initiative that has stepped in to help organize and distribute donated material for delivery across the border in Ukraine. The train carriages are all packed full to the roof, each labeled with the kind of aid that is stored within. The train is due to arrive in Mostyska, Ukraine.
PHOTOS: EPA-EFE
Ukrainian volunteers wait in the truck for humanitarian aid from a train, at a railway station in Mostyska, Ukraine, March 3, 2022.
Volunteers deliver humanitarian aid by a human chain, at a railway station in Mostyska, Ukraine, March 3, 2022.
A Ukrainian man lights a truck packed with medical supplies brought by volunteers, at a railway station in Mostyska, Ukraine, March 3, 2022.
Volunteers carry boxes with medical supplies for the hospital in Lviv, at a railway station in Mostyska, Ukraine, March 3, 2022.
Volunteers urgently unload aid from the train before the train moves to Poland, near the railway station in Mostyska, Ukraine, March 4, 2022.
Head of the organization Railways Helps, Albert Fikacek (L), and a volunteer walk on railroad tracks, near the railway station in Mostyska, Ukraine, March 4, 2022.
A volunteer prepares noodle soups on a train, near the railway station in Mostyska, Ukraine, March 4, 2022.
A volunteer rests next to heater inside a train, near the railway station in Przemysl, Poland, March 4, 2022.
A moving train arrives at the station in Przemysl, Poland, March 4, 2022.
Volunteers wait in train near the railway station in Przemysl, Poland, March 4, 2022.
Volunteers look out a train window near the railway station in Przemysl, Poland, March 5, 2022.
Vika, a Ukrainian refugee from Odessa, feeds her two-year-old son Timur on a train on its way back to the Czech Republic, somewhere in Poland, March 5, 2022. Vika was one of the few refugees that were able to board the train and continue the journey to the Czech Republic.
Head of the Railways Helps organization, Albert Fikacek (2-L) discusses with Polish State Railways (PKP) staff (R) to ensure safe passage for Vika (C), a Ukrainian refugee from Odessa, inside a train on its way to the Czech Republic, somewhere in Poland, March 5, 2022.
Join
ST's Telegram channel here
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
UKRAINE
HUMANITARIAN AID/DISASTER RELIEF
TRAIN
Back to the top