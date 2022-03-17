In Pictures: Humanitarian train brings aid to Ukraine

Although aid was safely delivered, efforts by volunteers to evacuate more refugees ended in failure amid the chaos of the war.

Volunteers rest inside a carriage carrying medical supplies meant for a hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, inside the train in Poland, March 3, 2022. The group of volunteers Railways Helps, is a Czech initiative that has stepped in to help organize and distribute donated material for delivery across the border in Ukraine. The train carriages are all packed full to the roof, each labeled with the kind of aid that is stored within. The train is due to arrive in Mostyska, Ukraine. PHOTOS: EPA-EFE
Ukrainian volunteers wait in the truck for humanitarian aid from a train, at a railway station in Mostyska, Ukraine, March 3, 2022.
Volunteers deliver humanitarian aid by a human chain, at a railway station in Mostyska, Ukraine, March 3, 2022.
A Ukrainian man lights a truck packed with medical supplies brought by volunteers, at a railway station in Mostyska, Ukraine, March 3, 2022.
Volunteers carry boxes with medical supplies for the hospital in Lviv, at a railway station in Mostyska, Ukraine, March 3, 2022.
Volunteers urgently unload aid from the train before the train moves to Poland, near the railway station in Mostyska, Ukraine, March 4, 2022.
Head of the organization Railways Helps, Albert Fikacek (L), and a volunteer walk on railroad tracks, near the railway station in Mostyska, Ukraine, March 4, 2022.
A volunteer prepares noodle soups on a train, near the railway station in Mostyska, Ukraine, March 4, 2022.
A volunteer rests next to heater inside a train, near the railway station in Przemysl, Poland, March 4, 2022.
A moving train arrives at the station in Przemysl, Poland, March 4, 2022.
Volunteers wait in train near the railway station in Przemysl, Poland, March 4, 2022.
Volunteers look out a train window near the railway station in Przemysl, Poland, March 5, 2022.
Vika, a Ukrainian refugee from Odessa, feeds her two-year-old son Timur on a train on its way back to the Czech Republic, somewhere in Poland, March 5, 2022. Vika was one of the few refugees that were able to board the train and continue the journey to the Czech Republic.
Head of the Railways Helps organization, Albert Fikacek (2-L) discusses with Polish State Railways (PKP) staff (R) to ensure safe passage for Vika (C), a Ukrainian refugee from Odessa, inside a train on its way to the Czech Republic, somewhere in Poland, March 5, 2022.

