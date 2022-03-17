In Pictures: Humanitarian train brings aid to Ukraine

Volunteers rest inside a carriage carrying medical supplies meant for a hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, inside the train in Poland, March 3, 2022. The group of volunteers Railways Helps, is a Czech initiative that has stepped in to help organize and distribute donated material for delivery across the border in Ukraine. The train carriages are all packed full to the roof, each labeled with the kind of aid that is stored within. The train is due to arrive in Mostyska, Ukraine.

PHOTOS: EPA-EFE