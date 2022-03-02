The Straits Times
In Pictures: Humanitarian aid for Ukraine
International community sends aid to help Ukrainians displaced by the war.
https://str.sg/wsdq
Volunteers sort through donations at the White Eagle Club, ahead of their convoy leaving to deliver aid to those fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine, in south London, Britain, Feb 28, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Donations at the White Eagle Club, ahead of their convoy leaving to deliver aid to those fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine, in south London, Britain, Feb 28, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Volunteers pack humanitarian goods to be loaded onto Ukrainian trucks at Potsdam-Drewitz neighbourhood as first aid transport to Ukraine organized by local residents following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Potsdam, Germany, Mar 1, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People collect basic necessities to be distributed to the Ukrainian population, at the Monastery of Vlatada, Thessaloniki, Greece, Mar 1, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Members of the Ukrainian community in Madrid receive medicines and clothes to send to Ukraine in a Ukrainian supermarket in Madrid, Spain, Mar 1, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Workers load a shipment of humanitarian aid for Ukraine donated by the Israeli government, at Israel's Ben Gurion airport in Lod, Mar 1, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Volunteers provide food aid to Ukrainians fleeing from Kiev to Warsaw, as their train stops at the railway station in Dorohusk, Poland, Feb 28, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Volunteers provide food aid to Ukrainians fleeing from Kiev to Warsaw, as their train stops at the railway station in Dorohusk, Poland, Feb 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Volunteers provide food aid to Ukrainians fleeing from Kiev to Warsaw, as their train stops at the railway station in Dorohusk, Poland, Feb 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Members of the Ukrainian community of Rome collect basic necessities to be distributed to the Ukrainian population, at the church of Santa Sofia in Rome, Italy, Feb 28, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Aid material seen at a reception point for refugees at the border crossing in Dorohusk, Poland, Feb 28, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Members of the Ukrainian community of Rome collect basic necessities to be distributed to the Ukrainian population, at the church of Santa Sofia in Rome, Italy, Feb 28, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A view of the tent town at the railway station in Olkusz, Poland, Feb 28, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Ukrainian refugees at an assistance point for refugees near the Shopping Mall in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, Feb 27, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man feeds a child at an assistance point for refugees near the Shopping Mall in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, Feb 27, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Ukrainian refugee charges a handphone at an assistance point for refugees near the Shopping Mall in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, Feb 27, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A volunteer prepares refreshments for Ukrainian refugees at a border crossing in Vysne Nemecke, eastern Slovakia, Feb 26, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Ukrainian children take free toys offered by Slovak volunteers after they crossed the border in Vysne Nemecke, eastern Slovakia, Feb 26, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Slovak volunteers offer free food and drinks to Ukrainian refugees after they crossed the border in Vysne Nemecke, eastern Slovakia, Feb 26, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A child carries donated food as the Budapest Bike Maffia, a Hungarian civil organization of biking fans who help the poor and homeless, collects aid for refugees from Ukraine, in Budapest, Hungary Feb 26, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
