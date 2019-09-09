In Pictures: Human chain protest in Hong Kong

Hundreds of secondary school students formed human chains in districts across Hong Kong on Sept 9, 2019 in support of anti-government protesters after another weekend of clashes in the Chinese-ruled city. The day before, thousands waved the American flag and placards and sang The Star-Spangled Banner, calling on US President Donald Trump to “liberate” the city and for democracy after another night of violence in the 14th week of unrest.

Students wearing masks outside St Stephen's Girls' College in Hong Kong, on Sept 9, 2019.PHOTO: AP
High school students and alumni form a human chain during a rally in the Sha Tin district of Hong Kong, on Sept 9, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A protester throws a tear gas canister during clashes with police in Hong Kong, on Sept 8, 2019.PHOTO: NYTIMES
A protester holds up a sign during a rally to the US Consulate General in Hong Kong, on Sept 8, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Protesters douse a tear gas canister during clashes with police in Hong Kong, on Sept 8, 2019.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Protesters block an escalator at a metro station in Hong Kong, on Sept 8, 2019.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Protesters rally in the Central area before marching to the US Consulate in Hong Kong, on Sept 8, 2019.PHOTO: NYTIMES
A protester dressed as the Statue of Liberty poses as people march past from Chater Garden to the US Consulate in Hong Kong, on Sept 8, 2019.PHOTO: AP
Protesters march from Chater Garden to the US Consulate in Hong Kong, on Sept 8, 2019.PHOTO: AP
Local residents are asked by police to leave the area after a protest in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, on Sept 8, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Riot police fire tear gas near Causeway Bay MTR station in Hong Kong, on Sept 8, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Riot police are seen in Causeway Bay station in Hong Kong, on Sept 8, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman runs away from tear gas after a march to call for the passing of the proposed Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act by the US Congress, in Hong Kong, on Sept 8, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A protester tosses back a tear gas canister fired by riot police in Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, on Sept 8, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
People and journalists react as police fire tear gas from Causeway Bay MTR station during clashes with pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong, on Sept 8, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Riot police detain protesters in Central, the main business district in Hong Kong, on Sept 8, 2019.PHOTO: AP
A protester films a fire at the entrance of Central MTR station in Hong Kong, on Sept 8, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Protesters smash windows at the entrance of Central MTR station during a rally in Hong Kong, on Sept 8, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
