In Pictures: Human chain protest in Hong Kong

Hundreds of secondary school students formed human chains in districts across Hong Kong on Sept 9, 2019 in support of anti-government protesters after another weekend of clashes in the Chinese-ruled city. The day before, thousands waved the American flag and placards and sang The Star-Spangled Banner, calling on US President Donald Trump to “liberate” the city and for democracy after another night of violence in the 14th week of unrest.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.