In Pictures: How Singapore is - and isn't - practising social distancing a day after stiffer measures were announced

Stricter safe distancing measures will be introduced to reduce the risk of further local transmission, the authorities announced on March 20, 2020. Events with fewer than 250 people and operators of venues accessible to the public must implement measures to ensure separation of at least 1m between patrons. The measures will apply to all events, including religious and private gatherings. Retailers and food and beverage outlets must also keep patrons at least 1m apart. Entertainment venues and attractions are similarly required to impose appropriate measures.

Chairs for an are event placed at a distance from each other in Smith Street in Chinatown on March 21, 2020.ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Social distancing at Shake Shack in Jewel Changi Airport on March 21, 2020.ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Some shoppers keeping their distance from one another at a FairPrice supermarket in Toa Payoh on March 21, 2020.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Steamboat restaurant Haidilao in Plaza Singapura has marked seats that should not be used on March 21, 2020.ST PHOTO: JAIME KOH
Shoppers rummaging through bargain bins at the atrium of Plaza Singapura on March 21, 2020.ST PHOTO: JAIME KOH
A Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) class at FaMA gym on March 21, 2020. BJJ is a contact sport, but in the light of the new social-distancing rules, the gym has modified its class curriculum to drill exercises instead to ensure minimal contact.ST PHOTO: FARZANAH FRIDAY
Groups of diners keeping their distance in a queue outside Shake Shack in Neil Road on March 21, 2020.ST PHOTO: JOYCE LIM
Seats and tables are set further apart at Shake Shack in Neil Road on March 21, 2020.ST PHOTO: JOYCE LIM
Guests at a wedding function at the The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore on March 21, 2020, getting their temperature taken before they are allowed into the function room.ST PHOTO: HAIRIANTO DIMAN
At a wedding function at the The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore on March 21, 2020, tables are placed further apart and each has fewer seats for guests.ST PHOTO: HAIRIANTO DIMAN
