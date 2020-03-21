In Pictures: How Singapore is - and isn't - practising social distancing a day after stiffer measures were announced
Stricter safe distancing measures will be introduced to reduce the risk of further local transmission, the authorities announced on March 20, 2020. Events with fewer than 250 people and operators of venues accessible to the public must implement measures to ensure separation of at least 1m between patrons. The measures will apply to all events, including religious and private gatherings. Retailers and food and beverage outlets must also keep patrons at least 1m apart. Entertainment venues and attractions are similarly required to impose appropriate measures.
