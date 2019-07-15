In Pictures: Hong Kong riot police clash with protesters inside a shopping mall

Protesters clashed with police officers during an anti-extradition Bill protest at a shopping centre in Hong Kong on Sunday (July 14). Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong in a peaceful rally that later descended into clashes inside the mall as riot police tried to clear out a small group of younger demonstrators.

Protesters clash with police officers during an anti-government protest at a shopping centre in the Sha Tin area of Hong Kong, on July 14, 2019.PHOTO: DPA
A demonstrator reacts during clashes with riot police officers at a shopping mall in the Sha Tin area of Hong Kong, on July 14, 2019.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Blood on the floor of a shopping mall in the Sha Tin area of Hong Kong during clashes on July 14, 2019.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Riot police officers and demonstrators clash at a shopping mall in the Sha Tin area of Hong Kong, on July 14, 2019.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Riot police officers during clashes with demonstrators at a shopping mall in the Sha Tin area of Hong Kong, on July 14, 2019.PHOTO: NYTIMES
A riot police officer uses pepper spray on demonstrators during clashes at a shopping mall in the Sha Tin area of Hong Kong, on July 14, 2019.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Riot police officers and demonstrators clash at a shopping mall in the Sha Tin area of Hong Kong, on July 14, 2019.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Riot police officers and demonstrators clash at a shopping mall in the Sha Tin area of Hong Kong, on July 14, 2019.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Medical volunteers render aid to a demonstrator inside New Town Plaza shopping mall during a protest in the Sha Tin area of Hong Kong, on July 14, 2019.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Demonstrators holding umbrellas gather inside New Town Plaza shopping mall during a protest in the Sha Tin area of Hong Kong, on July 14, 2019.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Riot police stand off against demonstrators inside New Town Plaza shopping mall during a protest in the Sha Tin area of Hong Kong, on July 14, 2019.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Riot police confront demonstrators in an attempt to disperse them inside New Town Plaza shopping mall during a protest in the Sha Tin area of Hong Kong, on July 14, 2019.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Riot police confront demonstrators in an attempt to disperse them inside New Town Plaza shopping mall, during a protest in the Sha Tin area of Hong Kong, on July 14, 2019.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
