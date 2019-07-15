In Pictures: Hong Kong riot police clash with protesters inside a shopping mall
Protesters clashed with police officers during an anti-extradition Bill protest at a shopping centre in Hong Kong on Sunday (July 14). Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong in a peaceful rally that later descended into clashes inside the mall as riot police tried to clear out a small group of younger demonstrators.
