In Pictures: Hong Kong protesters storm legislature on anniversary of city's 1997 return to China
Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters stormed the legislature on Monday (July 1), the anniversary of the city’s 1997 return to China, destroying pictures and daubing walls with graffiti as anger over an extradition Bill spiralled out of control.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.