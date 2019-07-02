In Pictures: Hong Kong protesters storm legislature on anniversary of city's 1997 return to China

Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters stormed the legislature on Monday (July 1), the anniversary of the city’s 1997 return to China, destroying pictures and daubing walls with graffiti as anger over an extradition Bill spiralled out of control.

Police in riot gear on Harcourt Road between Admiralty Centre and Central Government Complex after midnight on July 2, 2019.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Protesters and media inside the chamber of the Legislative Council complex on July 1, 2019.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Graffiti on the emblem inside the chamber of the Legislative Council complex on July 1, 2019.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Protesters and media inside the chamber of the Legislative Council complex on July 1, 2019.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Protesters inside the chamber of the Legislative Council complex on July 1, 2019.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Protesters entering the Legislative Council complex on July 1, 2019.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Protesters forming a human chain to bring tools into the Legislative Council complex on July 1, 2019.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A man in Spider-Man costume walking outside the Legislative Council Complex in Hong Kong on July 1, 2019.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Police standing guard inside the Legislative Council as protesters try to break a glass panel of the building, in Hong Kong on July 1, 2019.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Protesters protect themselves with shields and umbrellas from pepper spray used against them by the police as they try to break a glass panel of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong on July 1, 2019.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
