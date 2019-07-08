In Pictures: Hong Kong police and protesters clash in latest demonstrations over extradition Bill
Anti-extradition protesters faced off with police on Sunday night (July 7) in Kowloon, hours after a march ended peacefully. Thousands set off from Salisbury Garden and marched through the busy Tsim Sha Tsui area towards West Kowloon station in an attempt to take their message directly to visitors from mainland China.
