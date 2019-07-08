In Pictures: Hong Kong police and protesters clash in latest demonstrations over extradition Bill

Anti-extradition protesters faced off with police on Sunday night (July 7) in Kowloon, hours after a march ended peacefully. Thousands set off from Salisbury Garden and marched through the busy Tsim Sha Tsui area towards West Kowloon station in an attempt to take their message directly to visitors from mainland China.

Protesters in Mong Kok, on July 7, 2019.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Protesters shout slogans while pushing a baby trolley during the demonstration in Hong Kong, on July 7, 2019.PHOTO: DPA
A police officer warns legislative member Au Nok-hin not to aim the loud-hailer at his ear during a confrontation in Mong Kok, on July 7, 2019.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Policemen pushing back legislative members in Mong Kok, on July 7, 2019.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
An anti-extradition bill protester is seen injured after a conflict with riot police at the end of a march at Hong Kong's tourism district Mong Kok, on July 7, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Anti-extradition bill protesters hold umbrellas as they face riot police after a march at Mong Kok, on July 7, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A riot police officer detains anti-extradition bill protester after a march in Hong Kong, on July 7, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Riot police officers try to disperse anti-extradition bill protesters during a demonstration in Mong Kok, on July 7, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Police arrest protesters during a clash in the Mong Kok district in Kowloon after a march to the West Kowloon rail terminus in Hong Kong, on July 7, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Protesters confronting policemen after they escorted a man (in yellow helmet), labelled by the crowd as a “fake reporter” to safety.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Protesters confronting policemen after they escorted a man labelled by the crowd as a “fake reporter” to safety.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Protesters gathering at Salisbury Garden before going to West Kowloon station.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Protesters enroute to West Kowloon station.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
A woman confronts a policeman with posters depicting police brutality.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
The crowd reaching West Kowloon station.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
