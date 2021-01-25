In Pictures: Hong Kong lifts weekend lockdown of inner city area

More than 7,000 people were tested in the restricted area in Jordan.

A resident leaves an area under lockdown, which is permitted with a negative Covid-19 test result, in the Jordan area of Hong Kong, China, on Jan 24, 2021. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Residents register and leave an area under lockdown, which is permitted with a negative Covid-19 test result, in the Jordan area of Hong Kong, China, on Jan 24, 2021. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Resident looks outside from a flat in an area under lockdown in the Jordan area of Hong Kong, China, on Jan 24, 2021.
Government workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) clean the street in the Jordan area of Hong Kong, China, on Jan 25, 2021. Hong Kong imposed a temporary lockdown on thousands of residents for the first time to carry out mandatory testing of the coronavirus, with authorities warning the move will be repeated if needed to contain the outbreak. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A resident wears a wristband identifying a negative coronavirus test result outside an area under lockdown in the Jordan area of Hong Kong, China, on Jan 24, 2021. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Government workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walk in an area under lockdown in the Jordan area of Hong Kong, China, on Jan 24, 2021. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Health workers are seen in protective gear inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area to contain a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Hong Kong, China, on Jan 23, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Residents carry bags of grocery inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area to contain a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Hong Kong, China, on Jan 23, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Police detain a man after he hit a policeman who refused to let him in an area under lockdown in Jordan, Hong Kong, China, on Jan 23, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Civil servants in protective gear work in a locked down area of Jordan, Hong Kong, China, Jan 23, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE