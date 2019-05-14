In Pictures: Hong Kong lawmakers continue meetings over extradition Bill after brawl
Pro-democracy and pro-Beijing politicians sought to continue meetings over a contentious extradition Bill at the Hong Kong legislature after last Saturday's (May 11) battle for control of the committee session led to a brawl between the opposing sides.
