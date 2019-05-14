In Pictures: Hong Kong lawmakers continue meetings over extradition Bill after brawl

Pro-democracy and pro-Beijing politicians sought to continue meetings over a contentious extradition Bill at the Hong Kong legislature after last Saturday's (May 11) battle for control of the committee session led to a brawl between the opposing sides.

Pro-Beijing lawmaker Abraham Shek (centre, wearing glasses) being escorted by security guards at Hong Kong's Legislative Council on May 14, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
(From left) Pro-democracy legislators Ip Kin Yuen, Leung Yiu Chung and Raymond Chan Chi Chuen guard the entrance of the conference room in Hong Kong's legislature to prevent pro-Beijing counterparts from holding a parallel meeting to debate the extradition law on May 14, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Hong Kong Democratic Party member James To Kun Sun (centre) surrounded by members of the media during the start of a meeting about extradition laws in the Legislative Council in Hong Kong on May 14, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A pro-democracy supporter waves the Union Jack flag during a protest against planned extradition laws outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong on May 14, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Pro-China activists voice their support for planned extradition laws outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong on May 14, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A photojournalist being urged to leave the conference room by Legislative Council staff as pro-democracy lawmaker James To speaks on extradition laws on May 14, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Pro-democracy lawmaker James To (left) attempts to talk about the controversial extradition laws as chaos breaks out inside the conference room at Hong Kong's Legislative Council on May 14, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Pro-democracy League of Social Democrats political party hangs a banner in Hong Kong's Beacon Hill area opposing a proposed law allowing extraditions to China on May 12, 2019. The banner in Chinese reads "oppose the evil extradition law".PHOTO: AFP
Pro-government and pro-democrat lawmakers scuffle during a chaotic session at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong on May 11, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Pro-democracy lawmaker Eddie Chu Hoi Dick (centre) is restrained as chaos breaks out between opposing sides at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong on May 11, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Pro-democracy lawmaker Gary Fan being taken to hospital after falling during a clash with pro-Beijing lawmakers over control of a meeting room to discuss the controversial extradition Bill in Hong Kong on May 11, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Pro-democracy lawmaker Gary Fan lies down after falling during a clash with pro-Beijing lawmakers for control of a meeting room to consider the controversial extradition Bill in Hong Kong on May 11, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
