In Pictures: Hong Kong evacuates residential building where two patients with coronavirus live
More than 100 people were evacuated from a residential building in the Hong Kong New Territories district of Tsing Yi early on Feb 11 after two residents were confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus - a man and a 62-year-old woman who lives 10 storeys directly below him.
