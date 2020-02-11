In Pictures: Hong Kong evacuates residential building where two patients with coronavirus live

More than 100 people were evacuated from a residential building in the Hong Kong New Territories district of Tsing Yi early on Feb 11 after two residents were confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus - a man and a 62-year-old woman who lives 10 storeys directly below him.

Police officers wearing protective masks stand guard behind a cordon at the Cheung Hong Estate in the Tsing Yi district of Hong Kong on Feb 11, 2020.
Officials wearing protective gear stand guard outside an entrance of the Hong Mei House residential building at Cheung Hong Estate in the Tsing Yi district of Hong Kong on Feb 11, 2020.
An official wearing protective gear guards an entrance to the Hong Mei House residential building at Cheung Hong Estate in the Tsing Yi district of Hong Kong on Feb 11, 2020.
Officials wearing protective gear speak with a bus driver at Cheung Hong Estate in the Tsing Yi district of Hong Kong, in the early morning of Feb 11, 2020.
A view of residential buildings at Cheung Hong Estate in the Tsing Yi district of Hong Kong on Feb 11, 2020.
A resident approaches officials wearing protective gear outside an entrance to the Hong Mei House residential building at Cheung Hong Estate in the Tsing Yi district of Hong Kong on Feb 11, 2020.
A police officer wearing protective gear stands guard behind a gate at the Hong Mei House residential building in the Tsing Yi district of Hong Kong in the early morning of Feb 11, 2020.
Officials wearing protective gear walk through the Cheung Hong Estate in the Tsing Yi district of Hong Kong on Feb 11, 2020.
Police officers wearing protective gear stand guard as a resident enters the Hong Mei House residential building at Cheung Hong Estate in Hong Kong on Feb 11, 2020.
A member of the media wearing protective gear interviews a man outside the Hong Mei House residential building at Cheung Hong Estate in Hong Kong on the morning of Feb 11, 2020.
