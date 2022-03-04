The Straits Times
The Straits Times
The Straits Times
In Pictures: Hong Kong battles surge in Covid-19 cases
Officials tighten restrictions amid soaring infections.
Published
1 hour ago
A pedestrian passes barrier tape cordoning off a gym facility, closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, at the Kwun Tong Promenade in Hong Kong, China, March 3, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A visitor wearing a protective mask lies on a field at the Kwun Tong Promenade in Hong Kong, China, March 3, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A customer wearing a face mask shops in front of partially empty shelves at a supermarket, ahead of mass Covid-19 testing, in Hong Kong, China March 4, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man (C) wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) buys pork from a butcher in Hong Kong on March 3, 2022, amid the city's worst-ever coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: AFP
People scan a QR code before entering a wet market in Hong Kong on March 3, 2022, amid the city's worst-ever coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: AFP
Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) move a patient on a stretcher at a hospital, as Covid-19 cases surge in Hong Kong, China, March 3, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Elderly patients lie in hospital beds at a temporary holding area outside the Caritas Medical Center in Hong Kong, China, March 2, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Patients wait outside a temporary triage area at Caritas Medical Center in Hong Kong, Feb 28, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) discard clinical waste into a shipping container at a basketball court outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Hong Kong, China, March 2, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
People wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 virus, commute on a train in Hong Kong on March 2, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
This aerial photo shows an under-construction temporary isolation facility to house Covid-19 patients in Hong Kong, March 2, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Customers purchase Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits at an electronics store in Hong Kong, China, March 1, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Divider panels are displayed between diners at a restaurant under social distancing measures in Hong Kong’s Mong Kok area on Feb 27, 2022, as yet another record high number of new Covid-19 infections were recorded in the city.
PHOTO: AFP
A child rests at a community vaccination centre, after receiving a dose of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine, following the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Hong Kong, China, Feb 25, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Residents queue at temporary Covid-19 testing stations, set up outside a building placed under lockdown, at the Tak Long Estate public housing complex in Hong Kong, China, March 1, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
HONG KONG
COVID-19
