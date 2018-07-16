In Pictures: Highlights of the France-Croatia World Cup final
In an exhilarating final played in front of 78,011 fans inside Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium and more than a billion viewers globally, France defeated a valiant Croatia 4-2 to clinch their second World Cup crown.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.