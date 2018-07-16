In Pictures: Highlights of the France-Croatia World Cup final

In an exhilarating final played in front of 78,011 fans inside Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium and more than a billion viewers globally, France defeated a valiant Croatia 4-2 to clinch their second World Cup crown.

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic scores an own goal, which becomes a first for France during the FIFA Russia 2018 World Cup final showdown in the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, on July 15, 2018.
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic scores an own goal, which becomes a first for France during the FIFA Russia 2018 World Cup final showdown in the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, on July 15, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Ivan Perisic scores first goal for Croatia during the World Cup final football match against France in Moscow, on July 15, 2018.
Ivan Perisic scores first goal for Croatia during the World Cup final football match against France in Moscow, on July 15, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
France's forward Antoine Griezmann celebrating after shooting a penalty kick to score his team's second goal during their Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, on July 15, 2018.
France's forward Antoine Griezmann celebrating after shooting a penalty kick to score his team's second goal during their Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, on July 15, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
President of Russia Vladimir Putin (centre) was offered the first umbrella during the downpour at the award presentation, a move that has social media users pointing out the favouritism shown to Russia's controversial leader.
President of Russia Vladimir Putin (centre) was offered the first umbrella during the downpour at the award presentation, a move that has social media users pointing out the favouritism shown to Russia's controversial leader. PHOTO: REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron (centre) celebrating and cheering the France team on during the FIFA World Cup 2018 final between France and Croatia in Moscow, Russia, on July 15, 2018.
French President Emmanuel Macron (centre) celebrating and cheering the France team on during the FIFA World Cup 2018 final between France and Croatia in Moscow, Russia, on July 15, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
French president Emmanuel Macron (right) greeting Antoine Griezmann of France after the FIFA World Cup 2018 final between France and Croatia, in which France won the match 4-2, in Moscow, Russia, on July 15, 2018.
French president Emmanuel Macron (right) greeting Antoine Griezmann of France after the FIFA World Cup 2018 final between France and Croatia, in which France won the match 4-2, in Moscow, Russia, on July 15, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Croatia's midfielder Luka Modric is congratuled by by Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic upon receiving the Golden Ball award for best player during the medals ceremony after the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and
Croatia's midfielder Luka Modric is congratuled by by Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic upon receiving the Golden Ball award for best player during the medals ceremony after the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia in Moscow, on July 15, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic (right) and President of France Emmanuel Macron were soaked and left without protection as the rain fell on the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, before more umbrellas came, on July 15, 2018.
President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic (right) and President of France Emmanuel Macron were soaked and left without protection as the rain fell on the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, before more umbrellas came, on July 15, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Croatian supporters reacting in dismay after the 2018 Russia World Cup final football match between Croatia and France, the first final World Cup match ever in the history of Croatia.
Croatian supporters reacting in dismay after the 2018 Russia World Cup final football match between Croatia and France, the first final World Cup match ever in the history of Croatia. PHOTO: AFP
People celebrating France's victory in the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia, on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, on July 15, 2018.
People celebrating France's victory in the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia, on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, on July 15, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
France's Kylian Mbappe kisses the trophy to celebrate winning the 2018 Fifa World Cup, on July 15, 2018.
France's Kylian Mbappe kisses the trophy to celebrate winning the 2018 Fifa World Cup, on July 15, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
France's players lift the Fifa World Cup trophy after winning the final against Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, on July 15, 2018.
France's players lift the Fifa World Cup trophy after winning the final against Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, on July 15, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
France's Ousmane Dembele, Presnel Kimpembe and Alphonse Areola celebrate winning 2018 Fifa World Cup, on July 15, 2018.
France's Ousmane Dembele, Presnel Kimpembe and Alphonse Areola celebrate winning 2018 Fifa World Cup, on July 15, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
France coach Didier Deschamps is thrown into the air by his players as they celebrate after winning the 2018 Fifa World Cup, on July 15, 2018.
France coach Didier Deschamps is thrown into the air by his players as they celebrate after winning the 2018 Fifa World Cup, on July 15, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
Jul 16, 2018, 12:49 pm SGT
Topics: 