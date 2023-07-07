The Straits Times
In Pictures: Highlights from the Women’s Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Fashion Week
Amidst riots and unrest in the French capital city, Paris, often known as the fashion capital of the world, Haute Couture carries on.
A model presenting a creation by Spanish designer Juana Martin on July 6.
PHOTO: AFP
Models waiting backstage ahead of the Maison Sara Chraibi show on July 6.
PHOTO: AFP
Models presenting creations by Christian Dior on July 3.
PHOTO: AFP
Models presenting creations of Maison Sara Chraibi on July 6.
PHOTO: AFP
A model presenting a creation by Gaurav Gupta on July 6.
PHOTO: AFP
A model presenting a creation by Stephane Rolland on July 4.
PHOTO: AFP
PHOTO: AFP
PHOTO: AFP
PHOTO: AFP
PHOTO: AFP
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Models presenting creations by Dutch fashion designer Iris Van Herpen on July 3.
PHOTO: AFP
A model presenting a creation by Elie Saab on July 5.
PHOTO: AFP
Models presenting creations by Stephane Rolland on July 4.
PHOTO: AFP
A model presenting a creation by Zuhair Murad on July 5.
PHOTO: AFP
PHOTO: AFP
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
