In Pictures: Highlights from the Winter Olympics as it comes to a close

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Lianhe Wanbao
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Highlights from the Winter Olympics as it comes to a close
Winter sports powerhouse Norway took home 37 medals, while Germany was second with 27 medals and China in third place with 15 medals.
Updated
Published
9 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wmWf
Anastasiya Andryianava of Belarus in action during a women's aerials training session at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China, on February 13, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People watch as fireworks explode over the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, at the end of the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, February 20, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Alexander Yelesin, of Russia, and Teemu Hartikainen, of Finland, in the gold medal men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Feb. 20, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Athletes in action during the men's cross-country skiing event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, National Cross-Country Centre, Zhangjiakou, China, on February 19, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Simone Deromedis of Italy and Brady Leman of Canada in action during the small final at the Men's Freestyle Skiing Ski Cross at the Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, China, February 18, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Eileen Gu of China after winning the gold medal in the women's freeski halfpipe final at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Jesper Tjader of Sweden in action during the men's freeski slopestyle event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China, on February 16, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Sofia Goggia of Italy reacts after her women's downhill alpine skiing event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China, on February 15, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Melissa Lotholz of Canada and teammate in action during a bobsleigh training session at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, National Sliding Centre, Beijing, China, on February 15, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An athlete in action during the men's snowboard halfpipe training session at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China, on February 11, 2022
PHOTO: REUTERS
Tang Jialin of China crosses the finish line during the women's 7.5km sprint biathlon at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, National Biathlon Centre, Zhangjiakou, China, on February 11, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Jia Zongyang of China during the mixed team freestyle skiing event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China, on February 10, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Mei Han of China during a women's speed skating warm-up session at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, National Speed Skating Oval, Beijing, China, on February 10, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Shaoang Liu of Hungary in action during the men's short track speed skating event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China, on February 9, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Andrzej Szczechowicz of Poland in action during the nordic combined training session at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, National Ski Jumping Centre, Zhangjiakou, China, on February 8, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An athlete in action at the women's freeski big air event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Big Air Shougang, Beijing, China, on February 8, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A member of the Chinese armed forces reacts during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, National Stadium, Beijing, China, on February 4, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Medical staff in personal protective equipment are seen at a speed skating training session for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, on January 28, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel here
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
CHINA
WINTER SPORTS
OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES
Back to the top