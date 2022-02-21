In Pictures: Highlights from the Winter Olympics as it comes to a close

Winter sports powerhouse Norway took home 37 medals, while Germany was second with 27 medals and China in third place with 15 medals.

Updated
Published
9 min ago
Anastasiya Andryianava of Belarus in action during a women's aerials training session at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China, on February 13, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People watch as fireworks explode over the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, at the end of the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, February 20, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Alexander Yelesin, of Russia, and Teemu Hartikainen, of Finland, in the gold medal men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Feb. 20, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Athletes in action during the men's cross-country skiing event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, National Cross-Country Centre, Zhangjiakou, China, on February 19, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Simone Deromedis of Italy and Brady Leman of Canada in action during the small final at the Men's Freestyle Skiing Ski Cross at the Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, China, February 18, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Eileen Gu of China after winning the gold medal in the women's freeski halfpipe final at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Jesper Tjader of Sweden in action during the men's freeski slopestyle event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China, on February 16, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Sofia Goggia of Italy reacts after her women's downhill alpine skiing event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China, on February 15, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Melissa Lotholz of Canada and teammate in action during a bobsleigh training session at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, National Sliding Centre, Beijing, China, on February 15, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
An athlete in action during the men's snowboard halfpipe training session at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China, on February 11, 2022 PHOTO: REUTERS
Tang Jialin of China crosses the finish line during the women's 7.5km sprint biathlon at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, National Biathlon Centre, Zhangjiakou, China, on February 11, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Jia Zongyang of China during the mixed team freestyle skiing event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China, on February 10, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mei Han of China during a women's speed skating warm-up session at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, National Speed Skating Oval, Beijing, China, on February 10, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Shaoang Liu of Hungary in action during the men's short track speed skating event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China, on February 9, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Andrzej Szczechowicz of Poland in action during the nordic combined training session at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, National Ski Jumping Centre, Zhangjiakou, China, on February 8, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
An athlete in action at the women's freeski big air event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Big Air Shougang, Beijing, China, on February 8, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A member of the Chinese armed forces reacts during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, National Stadium, Beijing, China, on February 4, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Medical staff in personal protective equipment are seen at a speed skating training session for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, on January 28, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top