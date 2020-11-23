In Pictures: Heavy rain in Singapore

Drains, canals near capacity after heavy afternoon downpour on Sunday (Nov 22).

Published
Nov 23, 2020, 10:31 am SGT
People shield themselves from the rain while crossing the road along Tampines Central 1 on Nov 22, 2020. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
People walk at a sheltered walkway in Tampines Central 3 on Nov 22, 2020. More wet weather is expected for the second half of this month, as the monsoon rain band is forecast to remain over South-east Asia.PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Ponding at Sun Plaza Park due to the rain on Nov 22, 2020. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Ponding at Sun Plaza Park due to the rain on Nov 22, 2020. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
A cyclist wearing a raincoat shelters under an umbrella out at Tampines Central 1 under the rain on Nov 22, 2020. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
People walk past the Kallang River next to Bishan estate on 22 Nov, 2020. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
A man holds an umbrella as he cycles past the Kallang River next to Bishan estate on 22 Nov, 2020. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
A man wearing a poncho walks on an overpass near Bishan estate on 22 Nov, 2020. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
Clementi central in the west was also hit by rain on Nov 22, 2020. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH