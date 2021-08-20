In Pictures: Heavy morning rains causes flash floods at Tampines-Pasir Ris junction

SCDF officers evacuated 13 people from vehicles partially submerged in floods.

Published
2 min ago
Cars left stranded in flood waters at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 12 and Tampines Avenue 10 on Friday, Aug 20, 2021. Civil defence officers evacuated motorists and passengers from about 13 vehicles stuck in floods caused by heavy rains this morni
Cars left stranded in flood waters at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 12 and Tampines Avenue 10 on Friday, Aug 20, 2021. Civil defence officers evacuated motorists and passengers from about 13 vehicles stuck in floods caused by heavy rains this morning. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
Personnel from SCDF and PUB communicating on site after cars were left stranded in flood waters on Aug 20, 2021.
Personnel from SCDF and PUB communicating on site after cars were left stranded in flood waters on Aug 20, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
View of the flooded area on Aug 20, 2021.
View of the flooded area on Aug 20, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
First responders at the scene of the flooding on Aug 20, 2021.
First responders at the scene of the flooding on Aug 20, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
A police officer at the scene of the flooded area which was caused by heavy rains on Aug 20, 2021.
A police officer at the scene of the flooded area which was caused by heavy rains on Aug 20, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES NEO XIAOBIN
An injured person being taken away by the SCDF on Aug 20, 2021.
An injured person being taken away by the SCDF on Aug 20, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES NEO XIAOBIN
View of the flooded area on Aug 20, 2021.
View of the flooded area on Aug 20, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
Workers opening drain covers to help flood waters recede on Aug 20, 2021.
Workers opening drain covers to help flood waters recede on Aug 20, 2021.PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
SCDF officers evacuating an elderly woman after cars were left stranded in flood waters on Aug 20, 2021.
SCDF officers evacuating an elderly woman after cars were left stranded in flood waters on Aug 20, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
Police help to push a mini-bus after it stalled in flood waters on Aug 20, 2021.
Police help to push a mini-bus after it stalled in flood waters on Aug 20, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
A car seen partially submerged in flood waters on Aug 20, 2021.
A car seen partially submerged in flood waters on Aug 20, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
Two drivers who had their cars stalled in the flood waters are seen at the side of the road on Aug 20, 2021.
Two drivers who had their cars stalled in the flood waters are seen at the side of the road on Aug 20, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES NEO XIAOBIN
Mud and water stains are seen at the side of a car after flood waters receded at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 12 and Tampines Avenue 10 on Aug 20, 2021.
Mud and water stains are seen at the side of a car after flood waters receded at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 12 and Tampines Avenue 10 on Aug 20, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
A man is seen sorting items from his car boot after it was pushed out of the flood waters at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 12 and Tampines Avenue 10 on Aug 20, 2021.
A man is seen sorting items from his car boot after it was pushed out of the flood waters at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 12 and Tampines Avenue 10 on Aug 20, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
Topics: 