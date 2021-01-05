In Pictures: Flooding in Malaysia's Pahang state

Annual monsoon season displaces many after the region is hit by heavy rain.

Published
1 hour ago
A man walks through floodwaters in Semantan, near Lanchang in Malaysia's Pahang state on Jan 4, 2021.
A wild boar swims through floodwaters in Semantan, near Lanchang in Malaysia's Pahang state on Jan 4, 2021.
Residents carry their belongings through floodwaters in Kuala Kaung, near Lanchang in Malaysia's Pahang state on Jan 4, 2021.
Two men carry cats in a cage through floodwaters in Kuala Kaung, near Lanchang in Malaysia's Pahang state on Jan 4, 2021.
Residents carry their belongings through floodwaters in Kuala Kaung, near Lanchang in Malaysia's Pahang state on Jan 4, 2021.
A man carries foods through floodwaters in Lanchang in Malaysia's Pahang state on Jan 4, 2021.
A resident sits outside his home, partially submerged in floodwaters, in Kuala Kaung, near Lanchang in Malaysia's Pahang state on Jan 4, 2021.
A family sits inside a boat after their house was partially submerged in floodwaters in Kuala Kaung, near Lanchang in Malaysia's Pahang state on Jan 4, 2021.
A house is seen partially submerged in floodwaters in Semantan, near Lanchang in Malaysia's Pahang state on Jan 4, 2021.
Residents look at floodwater levels in Lanchang in Malaysia's Pahang state on Jan 4, 2021.
Two boats carry families through floodwaters in Semantan, near Lanchang in Malaysia's Pahang state on Jan 4, 2021.
A father carries his daughter through floodwaters after disembarking from a boat in Semantan, near Lanchang in Malaysia's Pahang state on Jan 4, 2021.
