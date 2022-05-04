In Pictures: Hari Raya celebrations in Singapore

Muslims in Singapore marked Hari Raya Aidilfitri with morning prayers at mosques, home visits and other festive activities.

Updated
Published
39 min ago
Muslims praying at Sultan Mosque on the morning of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, May 3, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
President Halimah Yacob arriving at Sultan Mosque on the morning of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, May 3, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
A woman showing her booking confirmation to enter Sultan Mosque for Hari Raya Aidilfitri prayers, May 3, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Muslim women praying at Sultan Mosque on the morning of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, May 3, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Congregants embracing after Hari Raya Aidilfitri prayers at Sultan Mosque, May 3, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Congregants embracing outside Sultan Mosque, May 3, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Worshippers arriving at An-Nur Mosque in Admiralty Road for Hari Raya Aidilfitri prayers, May 3, 2022. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Worshippers queuing outside An-Nur Mosque in Admiralty Road, May 3, 2022. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Worshippers at An-Nur Mosque in Admiralty Road for Hari Raya Aidilfitri prayers, May 3, 2022. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Finance Minister Lawrence Wong taking a wefie with Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad (in navy blue), North West District Mayor Alex Yam (in blue, behind Mr Zaqy) and worshippers at An-Nur Mosque, May 3, 2022. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Manpower Minister Tan See Leng (right) and Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon distributing food to workers during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration in Tuas South Recreation Centre, May 3, 2022. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Foreign workers enjoying a dance performance during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration in Tuas South Recreation Centre, May 3, 2022. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Foreign workers at a game station during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration in Tuas South Recreation Centre, May 3, 2022. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
People, mostly foreign domestic workers from Indonesia, having picnics outside City Plaza on Hari Raya Aidilfitri, May 3, 2022. ST PHOTO: EUGENE GOH
People seen having picnics outside City Plaza on Hari Raya Aidilfitri, May 3, 2022.
 ST PHOTO: EUGENE GOH
Mr Idrus Mohd, 67, and his wife, Rohanah Ahmad, 63, playing with their grandniece Zea Fathia Muhammad Hasnul as her grandmother, Madam Rosmah Ahmad (left), 55, and parents, Mr Muhammad Hasnul Jamaludin and Ms Danyya Rahman, both 30, watch. They were celebrating Hari Raya at Madam Rosmah’s home in Bukit Batok, May 3, 2022. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
New parents Mr Muhammad Hasnul and Ms Danyya Rahman, both 30, play with their five-month-old daughter Zea Fathia Muhammad Hasnul during a Hari Raya visit to Ms Danyya's mother's Bukit Batok flat, May 3, 2022. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Mr Mohamed Nasir Sabri, 63, a mechanic, with his wife, Madam Tugiah Sarpin, 58, a retired customer service officer, and her mother, Madam Marmah Sirat, 97. Madam Marmah, seen in a photo taken on April 27, 2022, has always looked forward to welcoming her family of 11 children, 25 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren during Hari Raya. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Customers shopping at the Ramadan bazaar in Geylang Serai, May 2, 2022 – its last day of operations. The bazaar had been cancelled in the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Customers buying food at the Ramadan Bazaar in Geylang Serai, May 2, 2022. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Women getting henna drawn on their hands at the bazaar, May 2, 2022, as they prepared to usher in the festivities. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Nur’atifah Aminah , Ashraff Khan, Asiff Khan and Nur Shuhada enjoying their food at the Ramadan Bazaar in Geylang Serai, May 2, 2022. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
A view of the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar, May 1, 2022. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
People throng the Ramadan Bazaar in Geylang Serai, May 2, 2022. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top