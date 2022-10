EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Emergency service personnel are seen in the alley where a Halloween stampede took place late October 29, in the neighbourhood of Itaewon in Seoul on October 30, 2022. - At least 149 people were killed and scores more were injured in a stampede at a packed Halloween event in central Seoul late on October 29, officials said, in one of South Korea's worst peacetime accidents. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)

AFP