In Pictures: Halloween celebrations around the world

The tradition dates back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people would wear costumes to ward off spirits. 

Children in Halloween costumes go trick or treating in the New York City suburb of Upper Nyack, New York, U.S., on Oct 31, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
People dressed up in costumes waiting for the 50th annual NYC Halloween Parade to start in New York City, U.S., on Oct 31, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
People in costumes attending an event during a Halloween celebration at Solana shopping mall, in Beijing, China, on Oct 31, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The Westnedge family home in Watten Estate was once again dressed and lit up for Halloween on Oct 31, 2023, as people in costumes gathered there, like they have done for more than 10 years now. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Participants wearing costumes attend Halloween night at Khaosan Road, a hub for backpackers, in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 31, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A boy dressed as 'Ghostface' scaring away pigeons in a square during Halloween celebrations, in La Paz, Bolivia, Oct 31, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A person marching in the annual New York City Village Halloween Parade poses for a photo on Sixth Avenue in New York, New York, USA, on Oct 31, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People use Halloween themed puppets to march in the annual New York City Village Halloween Parade on Sixth Avenue in New York, New York, USA, Oct 31, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Participants dressed in Halloween costume taking a selfie during the 'Zombie Walk' in Essen, western Germany on Oct 31, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Costumed 'Trick or Treaters' walking among decorated homes during Halloween festivities in Avondale Estates, Georgia, on Oct 31, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A child stands on a rooftop and throws water balloons at Trick-or-Treaters who take more than one piece of candy in the Allandale neighborhood on Oct 31, 2023, in Austin, Texas. PHOTO: AFP
Revellers take part in Halloween celebrations in Lan Kwai Fong in Hong Kong on Oct 31, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Revelers attend the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval, in West Hollywood, California, on Oct 31, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Zach Watkins and his son Mercer go trick-or-treating alongside neighbors in the Allandale neighborhood on Oct 31, 2023, in Austin, Texas. PHOTO: AFP

