In Pictures: Great Eastern Women’s Run returns with over 4,000 entrants

The race began at Nicoll Highway and finished at the National Stadium.

Participants in the 2km Mummy & Me event of the Great Eastern Women's Run start their run on Nov 20, 2022. ST PHOTOS: LIM YAOHUI
Flag-off for 10km Great Eastern Women's Run at Singapore Sports Hub on Nov 20, 2022.
Great Eastern Women's Run participants are seen along the road on Nov 20, 2022.
Rachel See, 40, Civil servant, comes in first in the 21.1km Elite category during Great Eastern Women's Run at Singapore Sports Hub on Nov 20, 2022.
(From left) Hock Seng Khor, Group Chief Executive Officer of Great Eastern Holdings; third place winner Vanessa Lee, 24; first place winner Rachel See, 40; second place winner Jasmine Teo, 30; and Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law during prize presentation for winners of 21.1km Elite at Great Eastern Women's Run at Singapore Sports Hub on Nov 20, 2022.
Participants in the 2km Mummy & Me category at the start line before the flag-off at Singapore Sports Hub on Nov 20, 2022.
Some participants in the 2km Mummy & Me event dress up for the run, Nov 20, 2022.
Participants in the 2km Mummy & Me category arriving at the finish line on Nov 20, 2022.
Children at the kids zone at the Singapore Sports Hub on Nov 20, 2022.
Runners taking photographs at the photo point at the Singapore Sports Hub on Nov 20, 2022.
Cheerleading performances inside the race village at Singapore Sports Hub on Nov 20, 2022.
Ms Panam Parikh (extreme right), 47, nutrition and innovation consultant, taking photos with Mrs Rozita Tollkuehn, 48, housewife, after completing their 10km run on Nov 20, 2022.
Runners resting at the chill zone during at the Singapore Sports Hub on Nov 20, 2022.
Runners having a massage at the Singapore Sports Hub after finishing their run on Nov 20, 2022.

