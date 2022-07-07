The Straits Times
The Straits Times
The Straits Times
In Pictures: Goodbye Shanghai
After 16 years, COVID curbs send American family packing.
https://str.sg/wbqo
Heather Kaye, 48, her daughter Matilda, 12, and their friends ride bicycles, during a tour around the city of Shanghai, China June 26, 2022. Heather and her family are part of a wave of residents departing Shanghai, leaving behind their homes and memories, driven out by two years of strict COVID-19 curbs, including a crushing two-month lockdown.
REUTERS
Heather Kaye, 48, works before leaving China for the U.S., at her swimsuit studio in Shanghai, China June 10, 2022. When Kaye moved to Shanghai to work for a fashion label, she became enthralled by the fast charging energy of a China on the rise and decided to start her own business, now known as eco-swimsuit brand Loop. "Anything you can imagine, you can build it here. Anything you want to be, you can make it happen here," she said.
REUTERS
Heather Kaye, 48, plays mahjong with her friends before leaving China for the U.S., during a farewell gathering at her apartment in Shanghai, China June 25, 2022.
REUTERS
Heather Kaye, 48, and her friends, who plan to leave China, pose for pictures with Qing dynasty headdresses, before Kaye leaves China for the U.S., during a farewell gathering at the Bund in Shanghai, China June 9, 2022.
REUTERS
Heather Kaye, 48, checks photos of the street where her swimsuit studio is located, as she packs before leaving China for the U.S., in Shanghai, China June 10, 2022.
REUTERS
Heather Kaye, 48, greets her friends during a farewell gathering, before leaving China for the U.S., at the Bund, in Shanghai, China June 9, 2022.
REUTERS
Matilda Kaye, 12, helps her sister Charlotte, 14, to comb her hair in the bathroom at their apartment, in Shanghai, China June 27, 2022. Heather Kaye and her family are part of a wave of residents departing Shanghai, leaving behind their homes and memories, driven out by two years of strict COVID-19 curbs, including a crushing two-month lockdown.
REUTERS
Sisters Charlotte, 14, and Matilda Kaye, 12, and their friend watch a movie on a bed, at their apartment in Shanghai, China June 25, 2022.
REUTERS
Heather Kaye, 48, Matilda Kaye, 12, Charlotte Kaye, 14, and Wang Si, 50, who works as a housemaid for the Kaye family, hug after a farewell gathering, before the Kaye family leaves China for the U.S., at their apartment in Shanghai, China June 25, 2022. The Kaye family are part of an exodus of both foreigners and locals from Shanghai as China's most cosmopolitan city tries to find its footing and return to normal life after a strict city lockdown aimed at stamping out the infectious Omicron variant.
REUTERS
Heather Kaye, 48, and her daughters Matilda, 12, and Charlotte, 14, tour the city, before leaving China for the U.S., at Huangpu riverside in Shanghai, China June 26, 2022.
REUTERS
Heather Kaye, 48, waves her friends goodbye as she heads to the airport to leave China for the U.S., in Shanghai, China June 27, 2022.
REUTERS
Heather Kaye, 48, and her daughters Charlotte, 14, and Matilda, 12, wave goodbye to their friends before leaving for the U.S., at Pudong International Airport, Shanghai, China June 27, 2022.
REUTERS
