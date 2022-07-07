In Pictures: Goodbye Shanghai

Heather Kaye, 48, works before leaving China for the U.S., at her swimsuit studio in Shanghai, China June 10, 2022. When Kaye moved to Shanghai to work for a fashion label, she became enthralled by the fast charging energy of a China on the rise and decided to start her own business, now known as eco-swimsuit brand Loop. "Anything you can imagine, you can build it here. Anything you want to be, you can make it happen here," she said.

REUTERS