In Pictures: Glitz and glamour on the Oscars red carpet

Matching the colour of the world's most famous carpet was the attention-getting choice for many attendees. Call it crimson, scarlet or vermilion, the red gowns popped under sunny skies and a mild California breeze as a steady cavalcade of stars entered Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Sunday (Feb 24).

(From left) Charlize Theron, Glenn Close and Jennifer Hudson.
(From left) Lady Gaga, Emma Stone and Brie Larson.
Crazy Rich Asians stars Awkwafina (left) and Gemma Chan.
(From left) Crazy Rich Asians stars Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh and Henry Golding.
Michael B. Jordan (left) and the cast of Black Panther.
(From left) Chris Evans, Paul Rudd and Christian Bale with his wife Sibi Blazic.
Spike Lee (left) and Billy Porter.
(From left) Rami Malek, Jennifer Lopez and Chadwick Boseman.
Amy Poehler (left) and Tina Fey.
Marie Kondo (second, left) with her husband Takkumi Kawahara, and Mahershala Ali (right) with his wife Amatus Sami-Karim.
Helen Mirren (left) and Maya Rudolph.
(From left) Sam Rockwell, Leslie Bibb, Allison Janney and Mary Zophres.
(From left) Queen Latifah, Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh.
(From left) Sarah Paulson, Rachel Weisz and Laura Dern.
Jason Momoa (left) with his wife Lisa Bonet, and Adam Driver (right) with his wife Joanne Tucker.
Members of the cast of Roma.
(From left) Amy Adams, Nicholas Hoult and Joe Alwyn.
Regina King (left) and Kacey Musgraves.
Yalitza Aparicio (left) and Octavia Spencer.
Angela Bassett (left) and Marina de Tavira.
(From left) Emilia Clarke, Elsie Fisher and Laura Harrier.
(From left) Diego Luna, and Giada Colagrande with her husband Willem Dafoe.
