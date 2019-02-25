In Pictures: Glitz and glamour on the Oscars red carpet
Matching the colour of the world's most famous carpet was the attention-getting choice for many attendees. Call it crimson, scarlet or vermilion, the red gowns popped under sunny skies and a mild California breeze as a steady cavalcade of stars entered Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Sunday (Feb 24).
