In Pictures: Functional yet fashionable - most eye-catching masks at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

It is an Olympics with a difference and no symbol is more visible of the times we are in than the mask.

In Tokyo, all participants - whether athlete, official, volunteer or journalist - are required to be masked up at all times throughout the Games venues, as part of Covid-19 safety measures.

The incentive for athletes to win a medal? A reprieve of 30 seconds during the medallists' traditional photo shoot on the podium.

Besides form and function, some are also proving to be a fashion hit.

The Straits Times takes a look at some of the most eye-catching masks at Tokyo 2020.