In Pictures: Functional yet fashionable - most eye-catching masks at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

It is an Olympics with a difference and no symbol is more visible of the times we are in than the mask. The Straits Times takes a look at some of the most eye-catching masks at Tokyo 2020.

Published
1 hour ago
A protester wearing a protective face mask during a rally on July 18, 2021.
A protester wearing a protective face mask during a rally on July 18, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
US first lady Jill Biden attends a swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, on July 24, 2021.
US first lady Jill Biden attends a swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, on July 24, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic wears a face mask during a press conference in Tokyo, on July 22, 2021.
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic wears a face mask during a press conference in Tokyo, on July 22, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An artistic gymnast from China wears a protective face mask during training on July 22, 2021.
An artistic gymnast from China wears a protective face mask during training on July 22, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
A man wearing a protective face mask flashes thumbs up at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games sailing venue in Enoshima Yacht Harbour, on July 22, 2021.
A man wearing a protective face mask flashes thumbs up at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games sailing venue in Enoshima Yacht Harbour, on July 22, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Spanish gymnast Roxana Popa wearing a protective face mask during training on July 22, 2021.
Spanish gymnast Roxana Popa wearing a protective face mask during training on July 22, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus removes her mask on July 26, 2021.
Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus removes her mask on July 26, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
A spectator at the finish of the Women's Road Race in Tokyo, on July 25, 2021.
A spectator at the finish of the Women's Road Race in Tokyo, on July 25, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Serbian volleyballer Bianka Busa wearing a protective face mask during an interval on July 25, 2021.
Serbian volleyballer Bianka Busa wearing a protective face mask during an interval on July 25, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
US swimmer Emma Weyant wears a face mask on the podium on July 25, 2021.
US swimmer Emma Weyant wears a face mask on the podium on July 25, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
A staff member poses for a photo at the finish of the Women's Road Race in Tokyo, on July 25, 2021.
A staff member poses for a photo at the finish of the Women's Road Race in Tokyo, on July 25, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
US swimmer Kieran Smith wears a face mask on the podium on July 25, 2021.
US swimmer Kieran Smith wears a face mask on the podium on July 25, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Japan's Mayu Matsumoto wears a face mask before her women's doubles badminton group stage match with partner Wakana Nagahara, in Tokyo, on July 24, 2021.
Japan's Mayu Matsumoto wears a face mask before her women's doubles badminton group stage match with partner Wakana Nagahara, in Tokyo, on July 24, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Australia football coach Tony Gustavsson is seen wearing a protective face mask before the match on July 24, 2021.
Australia football coach Tony Gustavsson is seen wearing a protective face mask before the match on July 24, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron wearing a protective face mask while watching a judo match, on July 24, 2021.
French President Emmanuel Macron wearing a protective face mask while watching a judo match, on July 24, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Chinese gymnast Lin Chaopan wears a mask after performing on the pommel horse, on July 24, 2021.
Chinese gymnast Lin Chaopan wears a mask after performing on the pommel horse, on July 24, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
South Korean archer Oh Jin Hyek wears a face mask on July 23, 2021.
South Korean archer Oh Jin Hyek wears a face mask on July 23, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Australian archer Ryan Tyack wears a face mask under an umbrella on July 23, 2021.
Australian archer Ryan Tyack wears a face mask under an umbrella on July 23, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Hungarian rower Bendeguz Petervari-Molnar wears a face mask after competing in the men's rowing single sculls heat at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, on July 23, 2021.
Hungarian rower Bendeguz Petervari-Molnar wears a face mask after competing in the men's rowing single sculls heat at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, on July 23, 2021.PHOTO: MTI
A staff member wearing a Tokyo 2020 protective face mask on July 25, 2021.
A staff member wearing a Tokyo 2020 protective face mask on July 25, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic wears a protective face mask before a press conference on July 21, 2021.
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic wears a protective face mask before a press conference on July 21, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
US artistic gymnast Samuel Mikulak wears a protective face mask before training on July 21, 2021.
US artistic gymnast Samuel Mikulak wears a protective face mask before training on July 21, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
A Chinese gymnast wears a protective face mask during training on July 21, 2021.
A Chinese gymnast wears a protective face mask during training on July 21, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Artistic gymnast Epke Zonderland of the Netherlands wears a protective face mask during training on July 21, 2021.
Artistic gymnast Epke Zonderland of the Netherlands wears a protective face mask during training on July 21, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS

It is an Olympics with a difference and no symbol is more visible of the times we are in than the mask.

In Tokyo, all participants - whether athlete, official, volunteer or journalist - are required to be masked up at all times throughout the Games venues, as part of Covid-19 safety measures.

The incentive for athletes to win a medal? A reprieve of 30 seconds during the medallists' traditional photo shoot on the podium.

Besides form and function, some are also proving to be a fashion hit.

The Straits Times takes a look at some of the most eye-catching masks at Tokyo 2020.

Topics: 