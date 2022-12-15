The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: France and Argentina set for World Cup showdown
France beat Morocco 2-0 in the semis, while Argentina overcame Croatia 3-0.
Updated
1 min ago
Published
6 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wCC3
France's defender #22 Theo Hernandez celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final football match between France and Morocco at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on Dec 14, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Theo Hernandez (C) of France and teammates celebrate after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi final between France and Morocco, Dec 14, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Morocco's defender #18 Jawad El Yamiq (C) attemtps a shot on goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final football match on Dec 14, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
France's defender #24 Ibrahima Konate fights for the header with Morocco's defender #18 Jawad El Yamiq and Morocco's defender #20 Achraf Dari during the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final football match on Dec 14, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
France's forward #12 Randal Kolo Muani celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final football match on Dec 14, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Players of Morocco react as France score the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi final match between France and Morocco, Dec 14, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
rance fans celebrate as they watch the screening of the World Cup semi-final match between France and Morocco at CHIJMES, Dec 15, 2022.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Morocco's forward #16 Abde Ezzalzouli and France's forward #20 Kingsley Coman reacts as France's forward #12 Randal Kolo Muani (back) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final football match on Dec 14, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Morocco fans react after being knocked out of the World Cup, Dec 14, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
TOPSHOT - Argentina's forward #09 Julian Alvarez (R) celebrates with Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi after he scored his team's second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 13, 2022. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)
AFP
Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi and Croatia's midfielder #13 Nikola Vlasic fight for the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match on Dec 13, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Goalkeeper Damian Martinez of Argentina saves the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi final match Dec 13, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Argentina's forward #09 Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring his team's second goal as Croatia's defender #20 Josko Gvardiol (R) reacts during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match on Dec 13, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Croatia's Luka Modric reacts during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match on Dec 13, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Croatia's Luka Modric in action with Argentina's Enzo Fernandez during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match on Dec 13, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Julian Monti lifting a chair in celebration at The Lawn at Chijmes after Argentina's third goal, Dec 14, 2022.
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Argentina fans celebrate after the match at the Obelisk as Argentina progresses to the final, Dec 13, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Football fans react as they watch the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia on a giant screen, in the main square of Zagreb on Dec 13, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top