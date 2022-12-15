In Pictures: France and Argentina set for World Cup showdown

France beat Morocco 2-0 in the semis, while Argentina overcame Croatia 3-0. 

Updated
1 min ago
Published
6 min ago
France's defender #22 Theo Hernandez celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final football match between France and Morocco at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on Dec 14, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Theo Hernandez (C) of France and teammates celebrate after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi final between France and Morocco, Dec 14, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Morocco's defender #18 Jawad El Yamiq (C) attemtps a shot on goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final football match on Dec 14, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
France's defender #24 Ibrahima Konate fights for the header with Morocco's defender #18 Jawad El Yamiq and Morocco's defender #20 Achraf Dari during the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final football match on Dec 14, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
France's forward #12 Randal Kolo Muani celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final football match on Dec 14, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Players of Morocco react as France score the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi final match between France and Morocco, Dec 14, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
rance fans celebrate as they watch the screening of the World Cup semi-final match between France and Morocco at CHIJMES, Dec 15, 2022. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Morocco's forward #16 Abde Ezzalzouli and France's forward #20 Kingsley Coman reacts as France's forward #12 Randal Kolo Muani (back) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final football match on Dec 14, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Morocco fans react after being knocked out of the World Cup, Dec 14, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
TOPSHOT - Argentina's forward #09 Julian Alvarez (R) celebrates with Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi after he scored his team's second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 13, 2022. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) AFP
Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi and Croatia's midfielder #13 Nikola Vlasic fight for the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match on Dec 13, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Goalkeeper Damian Martinez of Argentina saves the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi final match Dec 13, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Argentina's forward #09 Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring his team's second goal as Croatia's defender #20 Josko Gvardiol (R) reacts during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match on Dec 13, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Croatia's Luka Modric reacts during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match on Dec 13, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Croatia's Luka Modric in action with Argentina's Enzo Fernandez during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match on Dec 13, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Julian Monti lifting a chair in celebration at The Lawn at Chijmes after Argentina's third goal, Dec 14, 2022. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Argentina fans celebrate after the match at the Obelisk as Argentina progresses to the final, Dec 13, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Football fans react as they watch the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia on a giant screen, in the main square of Zagreb on Dec 13, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

