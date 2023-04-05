The Straits Times
In Pictures: Former US President Trump arraigned in New York court
He pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
https://str.sg/i4ot
Former US president Donald Trump looks on as he appears in court at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 4, 2023. Former US president Donald Trump arrived for a historic court appearance in New York on Tuesday, facing criminal charges that threaten to upend the 2024 White House race.
PHOTO: AFP
Former US President Donald Trump arrives at Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, after his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks during a press conference to discuss his indictment of former President Donald Trump, outside the Manhattan Federal Court in New York, April 4, 2023. Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records stemming from three pre-election hush-money cases, prosecutors said.
PHOTO: AFP
Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, after his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's motorcade drives on its way to Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on the day of Trump's planned court appearance after his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Opponents of former President Donald Trump gather outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court during his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in New York City.
PHOTO: AFP
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) talks to supporters of former US President Donald Trump outside the District Attorneys office in New York on April 4, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Members of the media outside Trump Tower in New York, US, on April 4, 2023.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Anti-Trump performance artist Michael Picard demonstrates outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on the day of Trump's planned court appearance, after his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A supporter of former US president Donald Trump argues with opponents outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York City on April 4, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Court police line the outside of Manhattan Criminal Courthouse during an arraignment hearing for former U.S. President Donald Trump on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
PHOTOH: AFP
Protestors and supporters of former US President Donald Trump clash outside criminal court in New York, US, on April 4, 2023.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A television displays a headline about the indictment of former US President Donald Trump in New York, US, on April 4, 2023.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
People sit at the bar of the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, formerly the Trump International Hotel, as headlines from New York City, where former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts, are seen across news channels on April 4, 2023 in Washington, DC.
PHOTO: AFP
Former US president Donald Trump leaves the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 4, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Lawyers of former US president Donald Trump, Joe Tacopina (front) and Todd Blanche leave the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 4, 2023, after Trump.
PHOTO: AFP
The motorcade of former U.S. President Donald Trump departs Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, on the day of his court appearance after his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Today in Pictures
Donald Trump
United States
US politics
