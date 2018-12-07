In Pictures: Former US president George H. W. Bush's casket arrives by train to final resting place

The casket of former US president George H. W. Bush travelled by train from Spring to College Station, Texas, to his final resting place on Dec 6. The 41st US president will be buried alongside his wife Barbara and daughter Robin at the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station.

A young spectator waves an American flag along the route that the casket of former US president George H. W. Bush will travel aboard the Union Pacific funeral train in Navasota, Texas, US.PHOTO: REUTERS
The casket of former president George H. W. Bush is carried from the Union Pacific funeral train to a hearse at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.PHOTO: REUTERS
People pay their respects as the train carrying the casket of former US president George H. W. Bush passes along the route from Spring to College Station, Texas, US.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The flag-draped casket of former president George H. W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honour guard, followed by family members at the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People pay their respects as the train carrying the casket of former president George H. W. Bush passes along the route from Spring to College Station, Texas, US.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People pay their respects as the train carrying the casket of former president George H. W. Bush passes along the route from Spring to College Station, Texas, US. Mr Bush was the 41st US president.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An honour guard stands over the casket of former president George H. W. Bush as the train travels the route from Spring to College Station, Texas, US.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A military band plays as joint services honour guards carry the casket of former US president George H. W. Bush for burial at the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas, US.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Retired Air Force Staff Sgt. Carl Dry salutes as the flag-draped casket of former president George H. W. Bush travels by train through Navasota, Texas, on its way to College Station for burial.PHOTO: WASHINGTON POST
Friends and Bush family members salute and hold their hands over their hearts as they watch the casket of former president George H. W. Bush pass. The 41st president will be laid to rest near his presidential library next to his wife Barbara and daughter Robin.PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
Members of the public line the route to pay their respects as the train carrying former president George H. W. Bush to his final resting place passes by.PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
The flag-draped casket of former president George H. W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honour guard, followed by family members at the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas, USA.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
