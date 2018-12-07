In Pictures: Former US president George H. W. Bush's casket arrives by train to final resting place
The casket of former US president George H. W. Bush travelled by train from Spring to College Station, Texas, to his final resting place on Dec 6. The 41st US president will be buried alongside his wife Barbara and daughter Robin at the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.