Advertise with us
In Pictures: Flower power
Roadside trees and shrubs bloom across Singapore.
A Black-naped Oriole is seen among the flowering Common Pulai (Alstonia angustiloba) between Blk 25 and 26 New Upper Changi Road on Jan 27, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Flowering Common Pulai (Alstonia angustiloba) between Blk 25 and 26 New Upper Changi Road on Jan 27, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Garlic Vines (Mansoa hymenaea) are seen along the sheltered walkway from Marina South Pier to the Marina Bay Cruise Centre on Jan 27, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
A girl cycles past a flowering tree at Robertson Quay on Jan 30, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ONG WEE JIN
A bee flies onto the flowers of the Pink Mempat tree at Fort Canning Park on Jan 26, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ONG WEE JIN
A woman takes pictures of a flowering Mansoa Hymenaea, (Garlic Vine), at Choa Chu Kang St 62 on Jan 27, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/SAMUEL ANG
A close up of the Mansoa Hymenaea (Garlic Vine) at Choa Chu Kang St 62 on Jan 27, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/SAMUEL ANG
Flowering shrubs are seen along Kallang River at Bishan via the Park Connector Network (PCN) on Jan 27, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/THADDEUS ANG
Flowering Yellow Bells (Tecoma stans) along Sea Breeze Avenue on Jan 27, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Flowering Rose of India (Lagerstroemia speciosa) between Blk 25 and 26 New Upper Changi Road on Jan 27, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Bougainvillea in full bloom on steel-framed arches built along a walkway beside Block 925, Yishun Central on Jan 27, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
Bougainvillea in full bloom on steel-framed arches built along a walkway beside Block 925, Yishun Central on 27 Jan 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
Join
ST's Telegram channel here
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
FLOWERS
NATURE
TREES
