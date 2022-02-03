In Pictures: Flower power

Roadside trees and shrubs bloom across Singapore.

Updated
Published
4 min ago
A Black-naped Oriole is seen among the flowering Common Pulai (Alstonia angustiloba) between Blk 25 and 26 New Upper Changi Road on Jan 27, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Flowering Common Pulai (Alstonia angustiloba) between Blk 25 and 26 New Upper Changi Road on Jan 27, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Garlic Vines (Mansoa hymenaea) are seen along the sheltered walkway from Marina South Pier to the Marina Bay Cruise Centre on Jan 27, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
A girl cycles past a flowering tree at Robertson Quay on Jan 30, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ONG WEE JIN
A bee flies onto the flowers of the Pink Mempat tree at Fort Canning Park on Jan 26, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ONG WEE JIN
A woman takes pictures of a flowering Mansoa Hymenaea, (Garlic Vine), at Choa Chu Kang St 62 on Jan 27, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/SAMUEL ANG
A close up of the Mansoa Hymenaea (Garlic Vine) at Choa Chu Kang St 62 on Jan 27, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/SAMUEL ANG
Flowering shrubs are seen along Kallang River at Bishan via the Park Connector Network (PCN) on Jan 27, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/THADDEUS ANG
Flowering Yellow Bells (Tecoma stans) along Sea Breeze Avenue on Jan 27, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Flowering Rose of India (Lagerstroemia speciosa) between Blk 25 and 26 New Upper Changi Road on Jan 27, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Bougainvillea in full bloom on steel-framed arches built along a walkway beside Block 925, Yishun Central on Jan 27, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
Bougainvillea in full bloom on steel-framed arches built along a walkway beside Block 925, Yishun Central on 27 Jan 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top