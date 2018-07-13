In Pictures: Floral displays at Singapore Garden Festival

The Singapore Garden Festival returns on July 21 with more than 70 garden and floral displays. The biennial festival’s seventh edition stretches across the Meadow, Supertree Grove and Flower Dome at Gardens By The Bay. Here's a sneak peek at some of the highlights ahead of the festival's opening.

This flower field, near the balcony garden displays, evokes the feel of an English garden. It showcases plants such as sunflowers, cat’s whiskers and the Brunfelsia pauciflora, a shrub with purple, lavender and white blooms.
This flower field, near the balcony garden displays, evokes the feel of an English garden. It showcases plants such as sunflowers, cat’s whiskers and the Brunfelsia pauciflora, a shrub with purple, lavender and white blooms.
A Gothic gate near the entrance that is closest to Bayfront MRT station. It is inspired by the great gothic cathedrals of Europe and features plants that can grow in England, such as roses, ivy, and marigolds.
A native water lily in the Lost Forest. It is also known as the “water snow flake” or Nymphoides indica.
Vanda Valley features 70 varieties of orchids, set in a landscape of native trees, shrubs and flowing streams. Among the plants featured here are heritage orchid hybrids like the Aranda Noorah Alsagoff, and fragrant orchids such as the Vandachostylis
Vanda Valley features 70 varieties of orchids, set in a landscape of native trees, shrubs and flowing streams. Among the plants featured here are heritage orchid hybrids like the Aranda Noorah Alsagoff, and fragrant orchids such as the Vandachostylis
The Mountains, a feature being decked with lush greenery, trailing plants and colourful orchids. These were inspired by the mountains of Asia and feature plants ranging from Dendrobium antennatum to tropical pines.
