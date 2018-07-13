In Pictures: Floral displays at Singapore Garden Festival
The Singapore Garden Festival returns on July 21 with more than 70 garden and floral displays. The biennial festival’s seventh edition stretches across the Meadow, Supertree Grove and Flower Dome at Gardens By The Bay. Here's a sneak peek at some of the highlights ahead of the festival's opening.
